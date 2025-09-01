Emma Corrin says shoulder pads are back with deliciously slouchy suit

Not that we’re biased when it comes to covering celebrity style, but when Emma Corrin steps out, our inner fashion archivist can’t help but take notes. The actor is a master in disruption - of the sartorial persuasion that is. From neon green Miu Miu skirt sets to JW Anderson goldfish dresses, Emma’s wardrobe is one of, if not the most, subversive in the celebrity style sphere.

Hence our excitement upon seeing the 29-year-old grace the 82nd Venice Film Festival on Sunday. The My Policeman star joined their exclusive cohort of Hollywood hotshots in the Italian city, checking into Hotel Excelsior to gear up for a week of celebrations ahead. For their arrival, the actor slipped into an oversized suit, complete with a charcoal hue, a button-down single-breasted cut and a hefty woollen construction.

The set, which was marked by some XL 80s-inspired shoulder pads, was casually layered over a white cami top, its sculptural lapels kissing in the middle as the star walked. In their hand, Emma clasped Miu Miu’s popular Nappa Leather Pocket Bag in a buttery leather black finish, housing their film festival essentials for the sun-soaked outing.

© Getty Images Emma Corrin was seen at Hotel Excelsior during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival

The look was a notable departure from Emma’s default style - one which is often marked by bodysuits, skirt sets and elements of deconstruction. With the help of celebrity stylist Harry Lambert, Emma has curated a stellar collection of designer looks, most typically sourced from Miu Miu, for whom they serve as a brand ambassador.

© Getty Images The actor's look was a departure from their go-to pastels and skirt sets

However, we don’t see Emma often embrace tailoring - apart from that Schiaparelli look, of course. Back in July 2024, the actor attended a Deadpool & Wolverine UK Fan Event in London, sporting a look that can only be described as deliciously camp. They opted for a pair of high-rise tailored trousers, topped off with a sci-fi-meets-Western jacket hailing from Schiaparelli’s SS24 Couture collection.

The statement jacket featured a silver-tipped, belt-clad corset design, operatic balloon sleeves, white sequined lapels and a cropped biker silhouette. Daniel Roseberry’s pièce de résistance also featured arching, exaggerated shoulders - a silhouette that is clearly becoming one of Emma’s favourites.