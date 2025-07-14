Kaia Gerber’s polka dot bikini is the celeb-approved trend everyone’s copying

If you thought the style set’s captivation with polka dots was going to simmer down anytime soon, think again.

Kaia Gerber has just weighed into the sartorial conversation, taking to social media on Monday to show off her latest swimwear set. The print in question? You guessed it, preppy yet playful polka dots.

The 23-year-old slipped into a strapless bikini top from Mystos coined the Zuma Bandeau. Featuring a sweet red spotted design, red contrast stitching across the rims and co-ordinating red tie-up detailing, the on-trend piece radiated cool-girl off-duty charm.

© @kaiagerber Kaia Gerber championed polka dots for summer 2025

Kaia teamed the bikini top not with the label's matching ‘boy’ shorts, but with some sleek black bikini bottoms complete with tie-up detailing on the hips.

Basking in the California sunshine, the daughter of Cindy Crawford reclined on a dark green sun bed, showing off her pristine French-tipped manicure in the process of snapping the serene selfie.

Polka dots bounced back with force for 2025. Earlier this month, Dua Lipa was pictured holidaying by the Italian ocean, sporting the Juni Bikini from With Jéan. The monochrome piece was a polka dot dream, complete with a classic halterneck silhouette that made for a highly flattering fit, sweet contrast lace trims and tie-up detailing.

Similarly, Kylie Jenner stepped out for an Italian staycay sporting a polka dot ensemble - capri pants and a matching bikini. To polish off the look, she opted for minimalist black flip-flops and a trusty tote bag. The whole ensemble whispered off-duty heiress.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner is one of many A-listers to fall prey to polka dots

Simone Ashley is another star who effortlessly nailed the trend, slipping into a mini number while attending the Luminara Christening Cocktail & Celebration in sunny Barcelona. She dazzled in Raquel Diniz’s Ambra Dress, boasting a chocolate backdrop, white polka dot detailing, a strapless silhouette, a ruched bodice and an ethereal train.

Take it from the fashion insiders - polka dots aren't going anywhere soon.