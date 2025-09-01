Kaia Gerber is a polka dot dream while out with boyfriend Lewis Pullman

No matter where she goes, be it New York, London or Paris, Kaia Gerber is always armed with her LA-coded wardrobe - paying homage to her Malibu roots. The 23-year-old model, who was born and raised on the West Coast courtesy of her mum Cindy Crawford, is a walking PR for Californian style, as so perfectly evidenced by her latest look. On Sunday, the fashion sweetheart was spotted arriving at Hotel Excelsior during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, gearing up for a week of cinematic celebrations.

For the outing, Kaia slipped into a polka dot halterneck top by cool-girl label With Jean, complete with a cream backdrop featuring petite black spots and a backless design. The on-trend piece was loosely tied at the back, with ribbons coolly flowing down Kaia’s black trousers, which complemented the monochrome palette of the aesthetic. She wore her brunette beach waves down loose, shielding her face from the European sunshine with some slim black sunglasses while arming herself with a Gucci Jackie - oh, and her new man.

Kaia was joined by her boyfriend, actor Lewis Pullman, for the celebrity-dotted event. The two have reportedly been dating since January 2025, following Kaia’s high-profile split from Caught Stealing star Austin Butler.

© Getty Images Kaia Gerber was seen arriving at Hotel Excelsior during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival

If you didn’t get the memo, polka dots have been, quite literally, everywhere for SS25. The classic, Fifties-inspired print has reigned supreme over the past season, with stylish insiders stretching from Copenhagen to Los Angeles sporting the design en masse.

Championed by designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Miu Miu and Valentino, polka dots made a comeback in the spring of this year - catalysed by the popularity of pieces such as Susamusa’s sheer midi skirt and Belle The Label’s bomber jacket, both of which have earned a cult following since.

© GC Images The model is a known fan of the LA-approved polka dot trend

Kaia is a notable fan of the eye-catching print, having turned out a Kate Middleton-inspired style moment in a sleek polka dot dress back in June. The model-turned-actress hit the streets of Manhattan in the strawberry-hued midi, which also featured a feline halterneck, a handkerchief hemline and white all-over spotting. The garment hailed from The Vintage Twin, making for a stylish, sustainable choice.