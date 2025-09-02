Campaigns are the translators of the fashion industry - seamlessly bringing high fashion to the high street. From sweeping billboards to double-decker buses, fashion campaigns blend into everyday life, weaving luxury into the humming cityscape experience. The result? A moment of escapism for passersby, transporting them from the urban streets to a sartorial fantasy.

Each luxury house has its signature campaign aesthetic - which naturally evolves across the years. Today, minimalist offerings courtesy of Chanel, Prada, Balenciaga, and Miu Miu contrast the high octane maximalism of Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton. Likewise, celebrity status plays a major role in contemporary spreads, with brands roping in Hollywood starlets to help sell their latest collections fresh off the runway.

This wasn’t always the case. Back in the day, models ruled the school. The late Eighties and early Nineties saw the rise of the supermodels, who dominated designer campaigns with their raw beauty. Shoots took place primarily on location, rather than in the sterile confines of a studio where lighting, editing and everything in between could be meticulously controlled.

© Missoni Missoni AW02

Vintage campaigns (technically we’re talking twenty-plus years old here - so, pre-2005) embraced the whimsical, producing cinematic masterpieces lensed by iconic photographers spanning David Sims to Mario Testino. Hence, autumn/winter campaigns were utterly captivating - with textures from hefty cable knits to lace slip dresses, plush animal prints and velvet swaddling models as they posed in fashion’s most covetable collections. Palettes darkened, layers deepened and accessories from hats to scarves took centre stage. While autumn calls for cocooning, the season never fails to expose the joys of colder climate dressing.

From Chanel to Versace and more, discover the vintage campaigns ushering in autumn 2025 in nostalgic style.

10 vintage fashion campaigns to usher in the autumn mood:

Missoni Autumn/Winter 2004 Missoni called upon legendary supermodel Kate Moss to front its Autumn/Winter 2004 campaign - one shot among wild flora and fauna set against a golden sun-drunk haze. The brand's signature knitwear features heavily, effortlessly leaning into whimsical, cocooning autumn dress codes.

Gucci Autumn/Winter 1999 We have Tom Ford to thank for many, many things - one of them being his unmatched tenure and Gucci and the stunning campaigns it ushered in. Gucci's AW99 campaign is a stand-out - showcasing wide-eyed models in leopard print outerwear with magenta snakeskin accessories in vibrant autumnal tones. Ford's signature sexed-up glam meets cosy couture.

Versace Autumn/Winter 1994 One of the most famous campaigns of all time, Versace’s AW94 display united the world's top supermodels - Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, and Stephanie Seymour. Shot by Richard Avedon at the peak of the supermodel era, the muses sported pastel knits and metallic pleated mini skirts, reflecting Gianni Versace’s high octane maximalist DNA.



Yves Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 2004 Before jetting off to the golden gates of Gucci, Tom Ford successfully helmed French maison Yves Saint Laurent. The visionary's penchant for sultry, after hours glamour is evident in the brands AW04 campaign, showcasing resplendent jewel tones in primary tones and sculptural silhouettes that radiate gothic romanticism.

Prada Autumn/Winter 1999 Lensed by Norbert Schoerner, Prada's AW99 campaign whisks viewers off the to towering snow-capped mountains. Model Angela Lindvall reclines on the dark rocky surface of the dreamscape setting, flanked by clouds and crystal-clear rock pools while sporting streamlined looks in moody fuschia, gold, rust, crimson and camel tones.

Chanel Autumn/Winter 1992 The general rule of thumb when it comes to shooting a Chanel campaign? More is always more. The brand's AW99 offering is a celebration of opulence, depicting a model concealing her face with kaleidoscopic crystal costume jewellery set in yellow gold.

Fendi Autumn/Winter 2002 A house which emerged as a cutting-edge fur and leather brand in 1925, Fendi has long been associated with winter silhouettes. The luxury label opted for a muted, earth toned palette for its AW02 campaign, starring Rie Rasmussen and executed by then-creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 2001 Ever weird and ever wonderful, Lee McQueen's campaigns for his innovative house were an artistic spectacle in their own right. Shot by David Sims, this AW01 campaign depicted a haunting scene, showing model Raquel Zimmermann posing amid the barren highlands wearing a cascaded hooded white gown - appearing to have burst from the rocks below.

Louis Vuitton Autumn/Winter 1996 In 1997, LVMH’s Bernard Arnault appointed Marc Jacobs to helm Louis Vuitton, in a bit to design the brand's first ready-to-wear clothing line. The result? The AW96 Centennial Collection campaign lensed by Guzman - styled by Basia Zamorska and inspired by fashion icon Dapper Dan.