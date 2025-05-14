Selena Gomez's figure-hugging Little Black Dress is so chic

Trends come and go as the seasons change. But there's one hero piece that is guaranteed to see the light of day no matter the time of year: a classic little black dress.

The ever-elegant piece never fails, no matter the shape or style, and Selena Gomez has just proved that the effortlessly chic LBD is a wardrobe must-have for absolutely any occasion.

The Only Murders In The Building actress attended the 2025 Disney Upfront event with her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. The presentation where TV channels and subscription services present what's coming up later on their platforms later in the year.

© WireImage Selena Gomez stunned in a classic black fitted dress at the Disney Upfront presentation

Selena stole the show on the red (well, blue), carpet, wearing an all-black sleeveless midi dress featuring subtle shoulder pads, a high neck and a figure-sculpting silhouette. A pair of patent stilettos, minimal silver diamond jewellery and a sleek updo crafted by Hung Vanngo completed her Parisian-chic look.

According to fashion historians, it was Coco Chanel who first invented the little black dress. One of the designer's sketches was featured in Vogue's 1926 issue, and it was expected to "become sort of a uniform for all women of taste", and that is exactly what it became.

© WireImage She proved the power of the classic LBD

Understated elegance is at the top of Selena's style agenda in 2025, both on the red carpet and in her street style.

Notably, at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, she oozed glamour in a chic deep navy gown courtesy of Celine with off-the-shoulder detailing and a thigh-high split.

She paired the utterly dreamy custom dress with minimal Jimmy Choo black strappy sandals and some seriously impressive sparkling jewels by Messika, plus of course the gorgeous marquise engagement ring she was given by producer Benny Blanco when they got engaged last year.

© AFP via Getty Images Selena Gomez at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards

She's also been leaning into her bridal era with classic white ensembles. At the Virtuosos award ceremony during the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, she oozed wedding elegance in the 'Floral appliqué sheath dress in cream' by sophisticated high-fashion label Magda Butrym.

© FilmMagic She stunned in Magda Butrym at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

We're obsessed with her cool-girl chic era.