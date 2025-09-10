Daisy Edgar-Jones shines bright in decadent jewels amid career-defining move

It’s been an eventful summer for Daisy Edgar-Jones. With appearances at Cannes Film Festival, Glastonbury and Wimbledon, the actress has certainly kept busy, ensuring each outing was as glamorous as the last thanks to her enviable (not to mention expansive) wardrobe. And - it seems that autumn is set to be no less jam-packed for the Normal People star, who just announced an exciting new project with a well-known name in the industry.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Daisy was appointed a global ambassador for jewellery brand Boucheron. “We’re delighted to welcome Daisy Edgar-Jones into the Boucheron family,” says Hélène Poulit-Duquesne, CEO of Boucheron. “Her radiant personality, natural elegance and artistic integrity resonate deeply with the spirit of our Maison. We see this partnership as a celebration of contemporary self-expression; of a confident, unapologetic freedom that’s perfectly aligned with the values that have always inspired us.”

The 27-year-old actress also commented on her new, exciting role, saying: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Boucheron as an ambassador. There’s such a beautiful sense of emotion and artistry in everything the Maison creates. It’s a real privilege to be part of its story - I’m so looking forward to what’s ahead.”

© Boucheron The On Swift Horses actress is the new face of Boucheron

Under this new partnership, Daisy will lend her enduring elegance to Boucheron’s upcoming campaigns and promotional activities. The brand is a known champion of emerging talent, with fellow friends of the house including Han So-hee, Chinese actors Xiao Zhan and Zhou Dongyu and K-pop star Mina (from Twice).

© Boucheron The British star wore Boucheron jewels during Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer

The partnership was announced by Boucheron with a series of striking images showcasing Daisy sporting the brand’s beautiful jewels. For the shoot, she slipped into a sleek, simple back-strappy dress, allowing all eyes to fall upon the decadent pieces that adorned her figure.

Daisy previously showed her support for the brand’s innovative yet timeless designs, sporting Boucheron's Question Mark Necklace at the illustrious Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer. A match made in diamond-dotted heaven.