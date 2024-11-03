Margot Robbie welcomes first child with Tom Ackerley - report

Margot Robbie has given birth to her first child, according to The Mail on Sunday. The Barbie star and her husband Tom Ackerley reportedly welcomed a baby boy last month.

According to the publication, Margot went into labour two weeks ago, shortly before her due date. It's believed Tom's parents are preparing to fly to Los Angeles to meet their grandchild.



© Amy Sussman Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley have welcomed their first child

The couple are yet to publicly announce the arrival or reveal their baby's name.

The 34-year-old Australian actress and her long-term partner Tom, who tied the knot in a low-key 2016 ceremony, are enjoying the newborn baby bubble from the privacy of their $6.5 million Venice Beach home.

Margot's pregnancy

The A-list star's baby news came to light in July when she was photographed sporting a noticeable baby bump.

The Oscar-nominated star never confirmed her baby news in a statement and has yet to discuss her pregnancy. Representatives for Margot did not respond when contacted by HELLO! for comment.

© Karwai Tang Tom was pictured lovingly cradling Margot's bump at Wimbledon this summer

Margot has previously expressed her dismay at being quizzed about when she was planning to start a family.

In a 2019 interview with Radio Times, she discussed the pressure women face to have kids immediately after marriage. "I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, 'Babies? When are you having one?'"

"I'm so angry that there's this social contract. You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume. I'll do what I'm going to do."

© Tom Ackerley on Instagram The lovebirds met in 2013 on the set of a film and went on to become business partners

The Barbie star's love story with Tom Ackerley

Tom is a British film producer and former actor. The met in 2013 when Margot was playing a supporting role in the World War 2 film, Suite Francaise, and hit it off instantly.

"We were friends for so long," Margot told Vogue. "I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.'

© James Devaney Margot and Tom pictured in 2015 in the early years of their relationship

"And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"

Shortly after making their romance official, the couple moved to London in 2014 where they co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment.

The company is responsible for some of the biggest Oscars successes of the past few years, including Margot's star turn in ice skating drama I, Tonya, the Carey-Mulligan fronted Promising Young Woman, and of course, the Barbie movie.

© YouTube Margot and Tom reside in a gorgeous Venice Beach home

Margot and Tom famously lived in a house share in Clapham, south west London, in a very un-showbiz move.

Discussing how she was adjusting to married life following their intimate Byron Bay nuptials, Margot told Us Weekly: "My husband and I were roommates before we were even dating, so I'm kind of living with my roommate and it's awesome

"We lived with a bunch of people and now we're just living [as] the two of us, so we feel very grown up now."

© Getty Images The Barbie actress is notoriously private about her personal life

The former Neighbours star previously expressed a desire to raise her future family on Australia's Gold Coast, which is where her family hails from, so it's likely a move could be on the cards in the future.

"Yes, the kids will be in Australia," she said on Australian chat show The Project, adding: [Tom] loves Australia. He's like, 'I don't know why anyone leaves!'''