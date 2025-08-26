Rihanna reinvents maternity style in striped pants and kitsch graphic top

There are a few sartorial tricks and tips one can toy with to automatically achieve cool-girl status. The first being wearing a piece by Chopova Lowena - one of London’s most captivating independent brands that has gripped the style set like no other.

Leave it to Rihanna to snap up one of the label’s hottest pieces on the market. Over the weekend, the singer was spotted out and about sporting a sell-out graphic jersey by the coveted brand, featuring a white backdrop, long sleeves, multicoloured detailing and a playful spotted frog illustration on the front.

The delightfully kitsch long sleeve was paired with some low-slung, oversized black-cream striped trousers with an elasticated waistband, revealing the star’s blossoming baby bump.

© GC Images The star sported Chopova Lowena during her LA outing

The 37-year-old completed her designer attire by accessorising with a layering of chunky gold jewellery and a pair of black cat-eye shades in a classic 00s style, wearing her raven curls in a half-up, half-down princess fashion. She clasped a slouchy acidic green snake-print handbag, housing her everyday essentials in the utmost style, while opting for a pair of on-trend white flip-flops.

The design duo behind Chopova Lowena has long enthralled the fashion sphere, and not just in their native England. Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena met at Central Saint Martins, where they launched their beloved brand that marries folkloric symbolism, sportswear and 1980s gorpcore aesthetics inspired by rock climbing.

© GC Images The singer is pregnant with her third child

Whimsical graphic jerseys, like the one owned by Rihanna, have become the designers’ signature, with stars including Dua Lipa donning the vibrant tees that typically retail for £150 online. Julia Fox and Madonna are also big fans.

Rihanna is currently expecting her third child with long-time partner A$AP Rocky - and is certainly making the most of her pregnancy to showcase her flawless maternitywear wardrobe.

For her third baby reveal, she slipped into a corseted custom Marc Jacobs look for the 2025 Met Gala, proudly displaying her growing bump for all to see.