Kate Moss exudes glamour in striking cut-out dress at exclusive gathering

On Thursday night, Longchamp hosted its long-awaited AW25 ‘London Calling’ event in Soho, attended by the fashion set’s inner circle of style pioneers. With Mel C on the decks and an intimate performance by Mika, the after-hours bash was a celebrity-studded spectacle, amplified by the arrival of none other than Kate Moss.

The 90s supermodel graced the scene alongside Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung, mingling with fellow movers and shakers from actors to models and musicians. For the soirée, hosted in the French brand’s flagship store on Regent Street, Kate slipped into a longline black dress complete with long sleeves, a raised neckline and a subtle keyhole cut-out. She wore her blonde hair swept back in a high bun to reveal a glowing makeup blend and topped off her look with a pair of patent black heeled boots.

The British icon was joined on the night by a myriad of talent, including Naomi Ackie, Bel Powley, Douglas Booth, Ambika Mod, Meg Bellamy, Poppy Delevigne, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Laura Whitmore, Nick Grimshaw and Nell Mescal - to name a few. Former H! Fashion muses Tigerlily Taylor, Sarah Lysander and Rosie Viva were also spotted among the crowd, as popstar Mika delivered his greatest hits while swinging the Le Pliage Xtra L Hobo bag overhead.

© GC Images Kate Moss is seen attending the Longchamp AW25 'London Calling' party

Kate has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Longchamp. Back in 2010, she released a collection of bags in collaboration with the luxury label, reinforcing her unmatched status as the It-girl of the Noughties.

© GC Images The model opted for an all-black-everything aesthetic

Stars including Peaches Geldof, Florence Welch and stylist Katy England were seen out and about armed with her sell-out designs, which were available to shop in Selfridges and in Longchamp boutiques across the country.

The icon’s latest outing marked her first since she attended the Tom Ford ‘Black Orchid Reserve’ private event at Palazzo Contarini Polignac alongside model Jordan Barrett. With London Fashion Week around the corner, it’s set to be a jam-packed month for the industry veteran, who continues to rule the streets of London with her ever-captivating wardrobe.