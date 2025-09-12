Linda Evangelista proves the timeless power of the tuxedo during rare outing

New York Fashion Week has kicked off in style, with Thursday night delivering all the sartorial romp and pomp we could ask for. A starry front row took their place at the Michael Kors spring/summer 2026 show, with familiar faces including Suki Waterhouse, Nicky Hilton, Kaitlyn Dever, Lea Michele and Olivia Jade gracing the scene.

A day later, the Kering Foundation hosted its fourth annual 'Caring for Women Dinner ' at The Pool in Manhattan, once again welcoming a stream of industry insiders through its doors. Among the suited and booted was none other than 90s supermodel Linda Evangelista, who stepped out at the East Coast haunt in a look that proved the timeless power of the tuxedo.

© Getty Images Linda Evangelista attends the Kering Foundation's fourth annual 'Caring for Women' dinner in New York

The 60-year-old cut a suave figure in the black suit, which featured sharp, sateen lapels, a slightly oversized fit, 80s-inspired exaggerated shoulders, decorative frontal pockets and matching trousers with wide strips of lustrous satin detailing running down the side. The slouchy tailored trousers softly pooled at the star's feet, accentuating her willowy frame which served as a model for the work of brands such as Azzedine Alaïa, Chanel and most famously, Gianni Versace.

Beneath her suit, the American muse layered a crisp white shirt - the lengthy sleeves peaking out from her tuxedo cuffs to create a Dandy-inspired silhouette. She wore her iconic pixie cut swept back with a touch of volume, leaning into her signature androgynous aesthetic that came to establish her as an industry icon.

© Getty Images The 90s supermodel suited up in a slick tuxedo for the fashion week bash

Linda, who is rarely seen out in public, was joined at the Kering bash by fellow industry hotshots, including former Vogue editor Edward Enninful, Dakota Johnson, Baz Luhrmann, Colman Domingo and Jessica Chastain.

The star has kept a low profile since opening up about undergoing a cosmetic fat-freezing procedure that resulted in a rare condition called Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH), which caused fat cells to grow instead of shrink, leaving her, in her own words, "permanently deformed" and "brutally disfigured.”

Linda, who once famously remarked, "I don't get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day" - alleged that the procedure "increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries".

Regardless, the model continues to demonstrate why her legacy remains unmatched, one striking appearance and pristinely tailored suit at a time.