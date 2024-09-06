Naomi Campbell's post-feud dress is sheer excellence

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



One of the world’s most celebrated runway veterans, Naomi Campbell is no stranger to the hustle and bustle of New York Fashion Week.

The British model took to the catwalk during Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2025 show on Thursday, sashaying down the stage in a series of all-white outfits.

Famed for her unparalleled walk, the 54-year-old debuted the American designer’s latest sartorial offerings, putting her fierce game face on for the fashion week event.

© Getty Naomi Campbell walked the runway for Ralph Lauren's spring/summer 2025 collection

All eyes fell upon Naomi’s outfits. The first, a white baby tee and crochet maxi skirt combination, and the other, an ivory-hued, semi-sheer dress cut in a longline shape and layered under a cream Harrington jacket.

MORE: Best dressed celebrities at New York Fashion Week SS25

RELATED: You can now shop Kate Moss' personal wardrobe

The outerwear garment is a true Ralph Lauren staple. Complete with a preppy silhouette, a simple zip-up construction and the brand’s iconic polo player insignia, the easy-wear item was a casual choice for the Nineties supermodel to sport. A matching baseball hat, another instance of true Americana style, topped the look.

© Getty The model sported a series of white looks including a sheer ivory dress

Ralph Lauren’s beauty team styled Naomi’s long raven hair down loose in a silky-straight style. Her go-to dramatic beauty blend accentuated her career-defining features, which have served as a muse for brands spanning Versace to Chanel, Louis Vuitton to Yves Saint Laurent and more.

Naomi’s fashion week appearance comes days after her public fall-out with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

© Getty Her runway appearance follows a public fall-out with Anna Wintour

The Condé Nast veteran was due to present Naomi with the honour of the evening, the Fashion Icon Award, at Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards. However, the supermodel wasn’t in attendance. Noting her famously poor time-keeping, Anna said of Naomi: "I am a very punctual person, and I have the honour of presenting tonight to someone who is often late."

MORE: 20 Iconic 1990s fashion trends to add to your 2024 wardrobe

RELATED: SS24 fashion trends to hop on this instant

Following her comments, Anna left the event, leaving Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr to present Naomi's award later in the evening.

While on stage, Naomi subsequently responded: "I want to say this, everything is meant to work out the way it is meant to work out. It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady [Anna]. I’d much rather have this lady," referencing Samira.