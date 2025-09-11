The best dressed stars at New York Fashion Week

And just like that, Fashion Month is well underway, kicking off on Tuesday night with Brandon Maxwell’s SS26 show in New York City. As expected, the front row was stacked with celebs and royalty, setting the tone for the next four weeks of fashionable flair.

New York Fashion Week is always the first on the list, making it one of the most anticipated. Included on the schedule this season are Collina Strada, LoveShackFancy, Alice + Olivia and Khaite, as well as the usual legacy designers, Calvin Klein, Tory Burch and Jason Wu.

From the hottest names in Hollywood and beyond, sitting FROW to the coolest street style looks wandering around Soho, here are all the very best-dressed guests in attendance this season.

© GC Images Naomi Watts Looking utterly luxe in an all-black look for the Ralph Lauren show, actress Naomi Watts proved just how sleek mismatching fabrics can be.

© GC Images Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Competing for fashion's most notable couple outside the Ralph Lauren was Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. The stylish pair matched in tones of brown, effortlessly inspiring our AW25 wardrobes.

© GC Images Zoe Kravitz Taking a brief break from holding hands with Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz was seen sporting a micro mini LBD with lace detailing, likely from YSL.



© GC Images Nicky Hilton Rothschild Marrying together fashion's love of luxe lace and slinky satin, Nicky Hilton Rothschild looked utterly on trend for the first night of NYFW.

© GC Images Afiya Bennett Coat season is in full swing, and model Afiya Bennett proved that a statement printed option is utterly swoon-worthy.

© WireImage Usher Looking dapper in a dark green suit, Usher attended the 18th Annual Harlem Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards. He topped off the suave ensemble by adding a set of statement orange-tinted sunglasses.

© GC Images Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece Proving just how chic a matching pyjama set can truly be was Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, spotted en route to the Brandon Maxwell show.

