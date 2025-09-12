Jessica Chastain’s corseted lace gown is an ode to whimsical glamour

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, with America’s inner circle of style insiders flocking to the East Coast metropolis en masse to witness SS26’s sartorial offerings unfurl on the runway. On Thursday, Michael Kors ushered in Hollywood’s modish movers and shakers for his latest catwalk display, resulting in a starry bash fuelled with fashion mania. Kering soon followed suit, hosting its fourth annual 'Caring for Women' dinner in Manhattan a day later.

Among the VIP crowd at the after-hours soirée was actress Jessica Chastain, who is certainly no stranger to the ins and outs of fashion month mayhem. The 48-year-old, who is a long-serving ambassador for Gucci (Kering’s most lucrative brand), stepped out at the exclusive bash sporting a dazzling gown, intricately crafted from blossom pink lace and featuring a corseted design, sheer glitter-flecked panels, a floor-kissing silhouette and all-over, vintage-inspired floral detailing.

© GC Images Jessica Chastain attends the Kering Foundation's fourth annual 'Caring for Women' dinner in New York

The Oscar winner elevated her unmissable attire with a glimmering diamond necklace, injecting her romantic aesthetic with a touch of timeless elegance. She wore her glossy auburn locks down loose in tumbling curls, carefully shaping her doll-like beauty blend. A deep fuchsia lip, a dusting of rose-hued blush and a porcelain complexion accentuated her striking Old Hollywood beauty.

As expected, Jessica was bang on the money with her chosen Gucci gown. The outfit, masterminded by celebrity red carpet stylist Elizabeth Stewart, aptly leaned into Victoriana whimsicality, a trend which is set to dominate the runways for the upcoming spring/summer 2026 season.

© GC Images The Oscar-winning actress leaned into SS26-approved romantic aesthetics with her chosen Gucci gown

As predicted by trend forecasting agency WGSN: “Romantic aesthetics will continue to infuse collections, and for SS26, this will take two distinct directions. The first story, one we’ve named Nu Romantic, will use soft volumes, dusted pastels, delicate lace and 3D floral trims to give pieces a heirloom look.”

While debuting her feminine gown at the dinner, Jessica was joined by the likes of former Vogue editor Edward Enninful, Dakota Johnson, Baz Luhrmann, Colman Domingo and 90s supermodel Linda Evangelista.