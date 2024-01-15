The best dressed stars at the Emmys 2024

The hottest night in the television calendar is back with a bang, and we are ready and poised to soak up all the red carpet glamour from this year's belated Emmy Awards.

The 75th annual ceremony was postponed from its original September airdate due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but now that awards season is back on track, judging by the strength of the 'fits, it's safe to say that it was well worth the wait.

Televisual excellence? Tick. A-listers in their finest? Tick. Stylists at the ready? Tick. All the necessary ingredients for a fashion extravaganza.

Past attendees include modern belles such as Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, as well as old-school screen legends Audrey Hepburn and Joan Collins, meaning the Emmys red carpet is always awash with beautiful, cutting-edge design.

At this year's ceremony, we're keeping our eyes peeled for nominees Camila Morrone, Elizabeth Debicki, Jenna Ortega and the like who could be going home with the night's most coveted accessory: a gilded Emmy statuette.

Stay tuned for the best red carpet looks at this year's Emmy Awards…