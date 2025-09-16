Princess Anne ventures into unexpected territory with lingerie brand partnership

Lingerie and royals - not the combo we expected to see crop up in our emails on a regular Tuesday afternoon. Last week, luxury lingerie brand Edge o’ Beyond welcomed The Princess Royal, as President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association, to their South Wales atelier to mark the brand’s 11th anniversary, and to celebrate its commitment to reviving garment manufacturing in the UK.

The Princess Royal, who has served as President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association for more than 40 years, toured the atelier and met the brand’s team, observing the cutting, sewing, and product development processes that underpin the brand’s distinctive jewellery-adorned lingerie.

© Edge o’ Beyond The Princess Royal visited the atelier of luxury lingerie brand Edge o’ Beyond

Sporting a sharply tailored blazer with a charcoal checked print and striking yellow piping, the royal’s chosen outfit brilliantly contrasted the luxurious lace designs that peppered the walls surrounding her. The visit concluded in the factory cafeteria, where the royal unveiled a commemorative plaque and was presented with flowers by Edge o’ Beyond founder Naomi De Haan’s two eldest sons.

Edge o’ Beyond Founder and Creative Director Naomi De Haan said of Princess Anne’s visit: “It was an immense honour to welcome Her Royal Highness to our atelier. Her deep understanding of the fashion and textile industry and her genuine curiosity were inspiring for our whole team. This visit is recognition of the exceptional skills of our technicians, and a celebration of keeping British lingerie craftsmanship alive.”

© Edge o’ Beyond The royal serves as the President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association

Edge o’ Beyond is a London-based luxury lingerie brand founded in 2014 by designer Naomi De Haan.De Haan is a proud champion of ethical, UK-based production. Edge o’ Beyond now employs a team of highly-skilled machinists, cutters, product developers, pickers and packers, and customer service staff, all working at the atelier in New Tredegar, Caerphilly.

For Edge o’ Beyond, this model means that the team is able to collaborate seamlessly and continuously refine samples until the fit is flawless for all sizes, from AA and XS to H andXXXL. Wales has a key but often overlooked place in lingerie history. For decades world-class lingerie, including the legendary Wonderbra, was made in the Valleys before the industry was largely moved offshore. Edge o’ Beyond’s atelier itself was once the home of lingerie production for iconic brands Gossard and Agent Provocateur.