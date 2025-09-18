Maya Jama's fluffy leather coat is a AW25 wardrobe essential like no other

'Tis officially the season for cosy coats and luxurious layering, which means fashion fans are clicking their suede boot heels with utter glee. This season, faux furs and leather are set to dominate the streets, with Maya Jama leading the charge.

Posting to her Instagram on Wednesday night, the Love Island host dressed to impress to promote a new alternative pea milk brand, Sproud, which she co-founded.

© @mayajama Maya proved that there's nothing chicer than rich chocolate brown

Posing in front of her London-based billboards and a Sproud-branded coffee cart, Maya opted for a seriously chic coat moment, styling Nour Hammour’s £1,670 ‘Sabine Oversized Croco Coat’ in chocolate brown. The statement outer layer not only features supple crocodile printed leather, but it's also trimmed with voluminous fluffy shearling on both the cuffs and lapels.

© @mayajama Sproud is Maya's latest business venture

In true style icon fashion, Maya wore her cosy coat over a plunging neck satin black dress, which she styled with pointed-toe satin pumps and a set of sculptural black sunglasses.

© @mayajama She even wore the ultra-luxe look to serve coffee in a branded coffee cart

As for her hair and makeup, the 31-year-old styled her long brunette locks down in a middle part with loose waves cascading over her shoulders. Though her sunglasses covered her eyes, it’s highly likely that her signature winged liner look lay beneath.

H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau is a major fan of the style, confirming that: “One design that will forever remain a favourite among city-dwellers is the not-so-humble fur coat, extravagant and elegant in equal measure. Fluff-tastic designs reigned supreme this season, with fur flirtations ricocheting across the runways. Sweeping faux fur coats were a staple on the catwalk, nodding to a high-octane, vintage-inspired glamour that leaned into 1980s dress codes. D&G, Michael Kors, Chloé, Marine Serre, Khaite, Jil Sander, Gucci, Gabriela Hearst, Etro, Nina Ricci, Roberto Cavalli, Rabanne, Schiaparelli, Ottolinger, Prada and, of course, Fendi, were a modest few to champion the divisive texture for autumn/winter 2025.”

With the colder months closer than close, investing in a statement outerwear piece will not only ensure your core body temperature remains above freezing, but it also elevates any look to make it utterly high-fashion.