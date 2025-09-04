Maya Jama's plunging little black dress is a lesson in after-dark dressing

If there’s one wardrobe in this world we’d happily steal and wear on repeat season after season, it's Maya Jama’s. The Love Island host and all-around It-Girl is known in the biz for her plethora of ensembles, ranging from sultry cut-out gowns and slim-fitting micro mini-dresses to more laidback looks of baggy jeans and oversized blazers. When it comes to event dressing, however, especially one she's hosting, Maya makes sure to go all out, and her most recent dinner date event look might just be our favourite piece she’s ever styled.

Aside from being a radio and TV presenter, the founder of MIJ Skincare and the face of Rimmel London, Maya can now add co-owner of Sproud, an alternative milk made from peas, to her CV.

To toast the success of the new trailblazing product, Maya hosted an intimate dinner at Soho’s iconic vegan restaurant Mildreds on Tuesday night, and as expected, her outfit was second to none.

© Danika Lawrence (@sirius.film) & Amy Osmaston (@amyosmaston) The decedent mini dress was the perfect look for a sophisticated evening

Putting a risqué twist on fashion’s beloved Little Black Dress, Maya donned a plunging micro mini dress from Saint Laurent, complete with structured shoulderpads and long sleeves.

The statement ensemble was elevated to all new heights thanks to a pair of sheer tights and a pointed-toe pump - a combination approved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham.

© Danika Lawrence (@sirius.film) & Amy Osmaston (@amyosmaston) The LBD will forever be a fan favourite amongst the fashion girls

For glam, the 31-year-old wore her brunette locks out in a fresh side-parted blowout, while her makeup remained bronzed and glowy.

To tie the whole look together, Maya added a pair of bold gold earrings, also from French favourite, Saint Laurent.

© Danika Lawrence (@sirius.film) & Amy Osmaston (@amyosmaston) Maya was surrounded by her friends, including presenter, Issra Issry

Much like everything Maya Jama is involved in, the dazzling dinner was a seriously chic affair with notable names including Leomie Anderson, Mahalia and ISSRA all on the guest list.

Though it might only be September, the fashion set are already thinking about their party season picks, and if we had to put money on one wardrobe essential topping the charts, it would have to be a LBD with a twist.