Colourful fur coats: The 7 best to brighten up your wardrobe now

It's with a very very happy heart that I get to confirm that bright-coloured fluffy coats are in fashion.

Just yesterday our favourite music muse and style icon Rhianna stepped out in the most delicious purple coat to attend her launch party for the new Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty shoe. The singer kept things cute and casual, matching her Purple People Eater coat with a subtle lilac eye and pair of baggy jeans.

© Emma McIntyre Rhi came to play as per usual

Last week, Hailey Bieber sported a red hot faux fluff overcoat to attend the Rhode Christmas party, and ever since I haven’t been able to stop thinking about investing in one of my own.

As we all know, it's only a matter of time before our Instagram feeds start to mimic Rih's last night fit, so for those of us ahead of the curve and love a pop of something fun, consult my lust list of colourful coats destined to inject a dose of celeb-approved chicness into your winter wardrobe.

MORE: I tried 6 feather outfits, and they are perfect for every event this party season

RELATED: 2024's biggest pre-loved fashion trends according to Depop

How we chose the pieces:

Colour: Each coat on this list is in a Rhianna-approved bold colourway.

Price: I have included a mix of both high street and luxury brands so that all budget types can sport this trend.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the eighth time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost five years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos.

1/ 7 Janet jacket Stand Studio Barbie-core isn’t over just yet and fuchsia pink pop from Stand Studio is as Barbie as it gets. I am obsessed with the cut of this jacket as it looks elevated and chic whilst still remaining fun. I can see this being worn over an all-black outfit or with a pair of trousers in the same bold hue.

£479.00 AT STAND STUDIO 2/ 7 Rena Faux Fur Bomber - Pine Green St Bert’s If you’re wanting to make a statement but aren’t quite sold on a super bright colourway, this pine green bomber is just the ticket. Easily styled with your existing wardrobe, this bomber is the ultimate cosy companion for any wardrobe.

£165.00 AT ST BERT'S 3/ 7 Faux fur cropped coat The Attico Boasting big Sesame Street energy in all the right ways, this obnoxiously fluffy lemon-cropped coat is all kinds of chic. This would look amazing with a mini skirt and matching yellow tights for a festive party.

£2,820.00 AT MYTHERESA 4/ 7 Traci Faux Fur Coat Jakke I for one am in awe of this particular coat. From the boxy shape to the electric blue hue, this is a coat that will welcome compliments, and rightfully so. I would wear this over everything in my wardrobe and dress it up and down for all occasions.

£147.00 AT COGGLES 5/ 7 Stargazer Fur Jacket Free People I can imagine Queen Riri wearing this on a date night with A$AP with a pair of low-rise baggy jeans and a pointed stiletto heel. If that's not enough to make you want it too then I don't know what is.

£158.00 AT FREE PEOPLE 6/ 7 Bamboo Faux Fur Two Tone Double Coat Jayley When one bold statement isn’t quite enough, a two-toned statement most definitely will be. This long-line red and pink coat from Jayley is a showstopper that will keep you cosy over the winter months. I would wear this over a pair of classic blue jeans or your favourite little black dress on NYE.

£358.00 AT JAYLEY 7/ 7 Fluffy Oversized Tassel Edge Coat Annorlunda Mimicking that iconic buttery yellow Bottega coat Hailey Bieber wore out and about in NYC that time, this affordable cobalt blue option boasts similar vibes. I love the idea of wearing this as an everyday warmer, spicing up your regular everyday ensemble.

£78.00 AT ASOS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.