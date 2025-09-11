Maya Jama puts a feathery lace twist on the Little Black Dress

When it comes to getting dressed for a lavish red carpet occasion, Maya Jama makes sure to tick all of the fashion girl boxes. On Wednesday night, the Love Island host was spotted at the National Television Awards, marrying together three of the style spheres' most beloved aesthetics - sheer tights, lace and feather fringing.

If there's one thing we know about the 33-year-old It-Brit, it's that no dress or co-ord is ever too much. For lavish occasions, she can usually be found donning something designer, plunging or cut-out; however, for the annual awards ceremony, she turned to a cult classic, the humble and beloved Little Black Dress.

© FilmMagic Maya's mini was the perfect mix of sophisticated and fun

Maya’s look for the night was far from simple, the TV presenter opting for a long-sleeve lace mini dress adorned with a voluminous feather fringe hemline. To tie the look together and make it utterly AW25 approved, she added a pair of sheer black tights and pointed-toe pumps, projecting the look into a high-fashion frenzy.

© FilmMagic Side part hairstyles are making a comeback for AW25

For glam, Maya wore her long brunette locks out in a side-parted style, tucked behind her ears to allow her impeccable facecard to do all the talking. For makeup, Maya opted for her signature sleek black winged liner look and paired it with glowing bronzed skin and a muted cherry-toned lip gloss.

The Little Black Dress has forever been a go-to for fashion lovers, considering its easy-to-style nature; however, in recent months, it's made a triumphant return to wardrobes around the globe, including Lily James, Victoria Beckham and of course Maya Jama.

© Danika Lawrence (@sirius.film) & Amy Osmaston (@amyosmaston) The decedent mini dress was the perfect look for a sophisticated evening

Just last week, she called on a plunging YSL number to host an intimate dinner party in London, using the same sheer tights and heels combo she styled on the red carpet.

With party season officially within reach, the LBD and sheer tights combo seems to be a failsafe option for all occasions.