The Fashion Editor approved trends to know from NYFW
The Fashion Editor-approved trends to know from NYFW SS26

The SS26 season is in full swing, and these are the trends you need to know about

Image© AFP via Getty Images
Clare Pennington
Clare PenningtonHello Fashion Editor
2 minutes ago
Ah, Fashion Month has well and truly kicked off with a fresh new season of shows! The world’s greatest designers have started showcasing their SS26 vision for both the adoring audience in attendance and the plethora of fashion fans glued to their screens to catch a glimpse of the trends we’ll all be sporting come the new year.

New York is the first of the Big Four to herald the start of proceedings, with beloved classic labels such as Tory Burch and Michael Kors taking to the runways, alongside edgier brands including Acne Studios and Off-White. Naturally, the glittering A-list took their seats on the front row - our favourite spots were fashion’s favourite darling Pamela Anderson looking flawless in top-to-toe black for Toteme and new face of Calvin Klein Rosalía looking sensational in the label.

We saw everything from super wearable classics to outrageous glitz and glamour and from one end of the spectrum to the other, the effect was the same - the burning urge to trawl through our closets and update our ensembles for the season ahead.

Four women outside New York Fashion Week, osing in blazers, knee high boots, shirts and ties - in shades of black, brown and taupe© Getty Images
New York Fashion Week street style at its finest

So listen up, and notepads at the ready. We’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best trends everyone should have on their radar for the season ahead.

The trends to know from NYFW SS26:

Understated Magic

A model walks down the runway at Michael Kors in head to toe white© Launchmetrics
Michael Kors
A model walks down the runway at Calvin Klein in a white mini dress, hands in pockets, flat shoes and a white headscarf© Launchmetrics
Calvin Klein
A model at Michael Kors wearing a white vest, long pendant necklace, black oversized trousers and brown belt and sandals © Launchmetrics
Michael Kors

New York always delivers when it comes to pared back, flawless tailoring, and this was demonstrated with aplomb by Veronica Leoni for her second collection at Calvin Klein, which took the brand back to its muted-yet-beautiful roots. The pieces were utterly wearable yet super covetable; structured slip dresses with bras peeping atop necklines, perfectly slouchy trench coats and delightful denim. 

Michael Kors followed suit with a gorgeously fluid collection bursting with neutrals, punctuated by zingy yellow and soft pink, for ‘coolest girl in the office’ vibes, while Tory Burch's delightful pencil skirt-and-vest combos were modelled beautifully by none other than Emily Ratajkowski. 

Cool-girl party wear

A model walks down the runway in a huge tinsel outfit in multi colours© Launchmetrics
Area
A baby pink ruffled off the shoulder mini dress, teamed with sandals and flat shoes - on the runway at Aknvas© Launchmetrics
Aknvas
A chainmail mini dress in multi colours with lots of fringing on the runway at Area© Launchmetrics
Area

We spend much of our time manifesting being at a cooler-than-cool party in New York, so we were thrilled to see that Nicolas Abern (making his debut for Area) got the message and sent models striding down the runway in unabashed maximalist pieces that would garner attention quicker than an ambulance siren going off in a library.

Meanwhile mini dresses that took up proper space despite their minute measurements were also seen at Aknvas while The Blonds showcased their usual heady dose of sparkle. Perfect party girl fodder.

Polka Dot Parade

Kendall Jenner walks the runway in an oversized grey skirt covered in white polka dots and a one-shouldered black top © Launchmetrics
Khaite
A model walks the runway in a high neck long sleeve black dress with white polka dots holding a black clutch bag© Launchmetrics
Altuzarra
A model walks the runway at Tory Burch in a sheer white dress with drop waist, covered in black polka dots teamed with black sandals© Launchmetrics
Tory Burch

Thought the polka dot takeover was a flash in the pan? Think again, as cool-girl label Khaite gave the humble motif a big fat stamp of approval by sending Kendall Jenner trotting down the runway in a surprise catwalk appearance in a voluminous grey skirt covered in giant polka dots. 

Meanwhile at Altuzurra, polka dots were dinky and demure (much like those spotted at Tory Burch) and slinked down the catwalk alongside sharp leather and thoroughly grown up silhouettes plus fun, textured touches.

At Private Policy, Gen Z approved bubble skirts and crop tops had a spotty touch while Christian Siriano added an old Hollywood flourish thanks to the playful print. 

Blush Pink

A model walks the runway at Private Policy wearing a baby pink polo top, midi skirt and headscarf, teamed with white socks and trainers© Launchmetrics
Private Policy
A model wears a pink mini skirt, pink knee high socks and trainers and a red silk scarf tied around her neck© Launchmetrics
Private Policy
A model wears a pale pink knitted polo neck tunic with matching trousers and taupe accessories© Launchmetrics
Michael Kors

A muted tone worn really well is New York’s speciality, and the hue of approval this season was humble baby pink, which was spotted at Tory Burch (in ladylike silhouettes), and Off-White where it was teamed with black to add edge. An earthier tone was spotted at Michael Kors where it worked in perfect harmony alongside rich browns and soft taupes. 

And best of all, everyone’s favourite colour combo - baby pink punctuated with pillarbox red - made a welcome return at Bibhu Mohapatra, Private Policy and Prabal Gurung. 

Headscarves

A model wears a white strappy slip dress with matching white headband and brown shoes© Launchmetrics
Calvin Klein
A model wears a blue and white gingham bralet, shorts, shirt and matching hadscarf with a pale khaki jacket and brown bag© Launchmetrics
Sandy Liang
A model wears a white shirred top, white ruffled mini skirt, polka dot tights and pale pink headscarf© Launchmetrics
Private Policy

The accessory of the season as dictated by the American fashion capital? The headscarf! As spotted at Sandy Liang where it leaned into the cutesy vibe of the collection as a whole, while at Calvin Klein they added an extra touch to the slick minimalist outfits. Private Policy’s sumptuously soft satin offerings in rich red, bright blue and candy pink added a blast of colour.

