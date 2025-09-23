Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best dressed stars at Milan Fashion Week
From the biggest stars in fashion sitting front row to our favourite street style goers, here are all the best-dressed looks to take Milan Fashion Week SS26

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Gucci Spring Summer 2026 red carpet during the Milan Fashion Week at Palazzo Mezzanotte on September 23, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)© Getty Images for Gucci
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
4 minutes ago
Thought you’d seen enough stars donning designer on the front row at fashion month? Think again, as Milan Fashion Week is officially in full swing. 

The next instalment starts just one day after London Fashion Week, where Burberry closed the weekend with a bang in London’s Hyde Park. At the closing show in the English capital, famed faces, including Maya Jama, Iris Law, Naomi Campbell and Olivia Dean, were among the many iconic stars in attendance, all decked out in head-to-toe looks from the brand.

The majority of names in attendance at Monday night's soireé have headed to the Italian capital for the third instalment of Fashion Month SS26. Gucci, Fendi, Missoni, Pucci, Prada and Versace are all set to show, making it arguably the most anticipated week of the season for celeb spotting. 

From Gwyneth Paltrow to Lila Moss, here are all the best dressed stars in Milan for MFW SS26 so far. 

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Gucci Spring Summer 2026 red carpet during the Milan Fashion Week at Palazzo Mezzanotte on September 23, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)© Getty Images for Gucci

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow makes her SS26 appearance debut at Gucci's Milan Fashion Week. 

Alex Consani © Getty Images for Gucci

Alex Consani

Supermodel of the moment Alex Consani is giving ultimate 'It girl' energy in full tiger print whilst heading to Gucci's SS26 show in Milan. 

Lila Moss© Getty Images for Gucci

Lila Moss

Lila Moss attends the Gucci Spring Summer 2026 in Milan looking chic in all black. 

Delilah Belle Hamlin © Getty Images for Gucci

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Delilah Belle Hamlin is super on trend in a sheer black midi skirt whilst attending Gucci's SS26 show in Milan. 

Serena Williams© Getty Images for Gucci

Serena Williams

Serena Williams brings high glamour to Milan in a floor length black dress with feather trim. 

Park Gyu-young© Getty Images for Gucci

Park Gyu-young

South Korean actress Park Gyu-young attends Gucci's Milan Fashion Week show wearing the ultimate cosy baby blue jacket. 

Jin© Getty Images for Gucci

Jin

Singer Jin brings effortless menswear cool to Milan during Gucci's SS26 show. 

