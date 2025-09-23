The best dressed stars at Milan Fashion Week

Thought you’d seen enough stars donning designer on the front row at fashion month? Think again, as Milan Fashion Week is officially in full swing.

The next instalment starts just one day after London Fashion Week, where Burberry closed the weekend with a bang in London’s Hyde Park. At the closing show in the English capital, famed faces, including Maya Jama, Iris Law, Naomi Campbell and Olivia Dean, were among the many iconic stars in attendance, all decked out in head-to-toe looks from the brand.

The majority of names in attendance at Monday night's soireé have headed to the Italian capital for the third instalment of Fashion Month SS26. Gucci, Fendi, Missoni, Pucci, Prada and Versace are all set to show, making it arguably the most anticipated week of the season for celeb spotting.

From Gwyneth Paltrow to Lila Moss, here are all the best dressed stars in Milan for MFW SS26 so far.

© Getty Images for Gucci Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow makes her SS26 appearance debut at Gucci's Milan Fashion Week.



© Getty Images for Gucci Alex Consani Supermodel of the moment Alex Consani is giving ultimate 'It girl' energy in full tiger print whilst heading to Gucci's SS26 show in Milan.

© Getty Images for Gucci Lila Moss Lila Moss attends the Gucci Spring Summer 2026 in Milan looking chic in all black.



© Getty Images for Gucci Delilah Belle Hamlin Delilah Belle Hamlin is super on trend in a sheer black midi skirt whilst attending Gucci's SS26 show in Milan.



© Getty Images for Gucci Serena Williams Serena Williams brings high glamour to Milan in a floor length black dress with feather trim.

© Getty Images for Gucci Park Gyu-young South Korean actress Park Gyu-young attends Gucci's Milan Fashion Week show wearing the ultimate cosy baby blue jacket.