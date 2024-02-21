The best dressed celebrities at Milan Fashion Week AW24

After star-studded New York and London AW24 front rows, the world's most famed faces have stepped out in Milano for yet another week on the fashion week circuit.

As far as the four fashion capitals go, Milan is one for the books as it’s home to many of the world's most notable designer houses. Gucci, Prada, Giorgio Armani, Diesel, Versace and Jil Sander, to name just a few, are set to take to the fashion catwalk this week, inevitably attracting a front row of Hollywood elites.

Scroll on to see the best dressed celebs that have stepped out in Milan this week...

Ashley Graham © Jacopo Raule Ashley Graham attends the Alberta Ferretti fashion show in a black leather trench coat with a pair of gold spiral earrings.



Jameela Jamil © Daniele Venturelli Jameela Jamil donned a two toned belted ensemble to attend the Alberta Ferretti show.



Julianne Hough © Victor Boyko Julianne Hough attends the Del Core fashion show in a plunging neckline gown with a mini lilac handbag.



Jessica Biel © Franco Origlia Jessica Biel is seen wearing knee-high leather boots over a pair of black leather trousers, a long grey overcoat and brown toned sunglasses.



Emma Watson © Robino Salvatore The sustainable fashion ambassador is rarely pictured out and about, except when on the red carpet, but on this occasion she kept things casual. Donning a pair of classic blue jeans, a trench coat, sunglasses, button up striped shirt and pair of Prada loafers, Emma was seen wandering around the city.