Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emma Watson, Iris Law, Ashley Graham: The best dressed celebrities at Milan Fashion Week AW24
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:

The best dressed celebrities at Milan Fashion Week AW24

From Emma Watson to Iris Law, the A-listers are out in full force in the Italian fashion capital

The best dressed celebrities at Milan Fashion Week AW24
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
Share this:

After star-studded New York and London AW24 front rows, the world's most famed faces have stepped out in Milano for yet another week on the fashion week circuit.

As far as the four fashion capitals go, Milan is one for the books as it’s home to many of the world's most notable designer houses. Gucci, Prada, Giorgio Armani, Diesel, Versace and Jil Sander, to name just a few, are set to take to the fashion catwalk this week, inevitably attracting a front row of Hollywood elites. 

Scroll on to see the best dressed celebs that have stepped out in Milan this week...

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham wears a black leather trench coat to the Alberta Ferretti fashion show© Jacopo Raule

Ashley Graham attends the Alberta Ferretti fashion show in a black leather trench coat with a pair of gold spiral earrings. 

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil attends the Alberta Ferretti fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week© Daniele Venturelli

Jameela Jamil donned a two toned belted ensemble to attend the Alberta Ferretti show.

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough attends the Del Core fashion show in a black dress and lilac handbag© Victor Boyko

Julianne Hough attends the Del Core fashion show in a plunging neckline gown with a mini lilac handbag.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel wears a grey coat and leather boots © Franco Origlia

Jessica Biel is seen wearing knee-high leather boots over a pair of black leather trousers, a long grey overcoat and brown toned sunglasses. 

Emma Watson

Emma Watson is seen during the Milan Fashion Week in blue jeans, a trench coat, loafers and a button up stripe shirt© Robino Salvatore

The sustainable fashion ambassador is rarely pictured out and about, except when on the red carpet,  but on this occasion she kept things casual. Donning a pair of classic blue jeans, a trench coat, sunglasses, button up striped shirt and pair of Prada loafers, Emma was seen wandering around the city. 

Iris Law

Iris Law is the ultimate model off duty in a pair of striped trousers, a hoodie and a leather jacket.© Robino Salvatore

Iris Law is the ultimate model off duty in a pair of striped trousers, a hoodie and a leather jacket.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more