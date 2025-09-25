Meghan Markle was the ultimate party girl in divisive bandage skirt

It’s hard to believe sometimes, but those who married into the royal family did in fact have a life before attaining monarchical status. Perhaps the most fascinating example is The Duchess of Sussex, whose career spanned long stints on the beloved TV show Suits and a glittering Los Angeles lifestyle marked by red carpet appearances and glamorous premieres.

The California native was a mainstay on the West Coast style scene before shacking up with Prince Harry and moving to Montecito to start a family. A celebrated actress, she naturally accumulated a stellar wardrobe to bolster her ritzy lifestyle, with brands flocking to dress the royal-to-be for public outings and awards ceremonies.

© Getty Meghan Markle attends the Hervé Legér By Max Azria fashion show for spring/summer 2014

One brand that caught the attention of the star was Hervé Legér. The French fashion house was known for its iconic bandage dresses - a design sported by Meghan on more than one occasion.

Founded in 1985 by Hervé Peugnet, the brand used a technique inspired by couture, crafting the figure-hugging, architectural designs from elasticated fabric strips. The bandage dress became a symbol of Nineties glamour, but garnered increased attention in the early Aughts, making it a millennial must-have.

© Getty The royal-to-be was a known champion of the brand's iconic bandage dress design

Back in September 2013, Meghan wore a bandage-style co-ord to the house’s spring/summer 2014 fashion show, featuring short sleeves, a midnight black hue and a flared A-line skirt silhouette that deviated from the classic bodycon fit of the signature bandage dress.

She paired the 00s relic with some gladiator heels with frilled detailing across the arch of the foot - making for a monochrome, after-hours aesthetic.

© Getty Images Meghan Markle attends the 3rd Annual NFL Characters Unite at Sports Illustrated in 2014

A few months later, the then-actress rehashed her love for Hervé, attending the 3rd Annual NFL Characters Unite at Sports Illustrated in January 2014. For the New York-based event, she slipped into a snake print bandage dress, designed once again by the formidable Monsieur Léger.

And - this wasn't the last time Meghan championed the bandage look. A mere month later, she was photographed backstage at the Hervé Léger By Max Azria fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week autumn/winter 2014, wearing a white rendition of the popular silhouette featuring striking cut-out detailing.

Sported by the likes of Penelope Cruz, Salma Hayek and Kate Winslet, the dresses quickly became hot property in Hollywood. However, their pop princess connotation proved the most dominant, with stars like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton coining them an influencer staple.