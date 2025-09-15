Emily Ratajkowski’s Eighties-inspired power suit is bang on trend for autumn

It comes as little surprise that Emily Ratajkowski is a New York Fashion Week regular. With her luxury wardrobe and effortless self-styling skills, the model (who recently ventured into the world of acting) is a mainstay on the East Coast fashion scene, marrying cool-girl dress codes with sporty-chic style.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old stepped out in Manhattan to attend the Chopard Ice Cube Party at The Centurion, throwing together an outfit that is bang on trend for the upcoming season. Emily suited up in a brilliantly tailored two piece, featuring a midnight black hue, a single-breasted silhouette, sharp, low-reaching lapels, decorative frontal pockets and a loose, straight-leg trouser to match.

© GC Images Emily Ratajkowski attended the Chopard High Jewelry Launch at The Centurion in NYC

She wore her brunette hair down loose in a feathery, straightened style, topping off her suited ‘n’ booted aesthetic with a pair of barely-there strappy heels in black.

The mother-of-one housed her after-hours essentials in a black purse featuring a single strap and a flat, vintage design that allowed her timeless suit to take centre stage. A selection of diamond-dotted jewels courtesy of the prestigious jewellery brand adorned her monochrome attire.

It just so happens that the industry veteran is ahead of the curve with her latest look. Power suits are set to be a major hit for autumn/winter 2025 - with the trend predicted to translate to spring/summer 2026.

© GC Images The model and actress championed Eighties-inspired tailoring for the event

As we all know, fashion loves to look back in order to look forward, and AW25 has proven to be the season of the 1980s power suit. Brands including (but not limited to) Acne Studios, Stella McCartney, Khaite, Margiela, Michael Kors, Marine Serre and Givenchy all incorporated sculptural tailoring in their latest collections, in turn reframing femininity through a contemporary lens.

An evolution of the ‘Office Siren’ trend which championed sexed-up workwear with a CEO twist (did someone say #girlboss?), Eighties-inspired tailoring favours bold, assertive design, cinched silhouettes and statement shoulders.

Take a leaf out of Emrata’s book - power suits are back and better than ever.