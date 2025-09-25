Emily Blunt just styled a backless mini dress with sheer polkadot tights, and it's perfect for an autumn party

If there’s anything we’ve learnt over the past week or so, it’s that Autumn is officially here, and this year it's come back with ice-cold vengeance. With the temperature decreasing day after day and the wind chill showing no signs of easing up, it’s essential that your wardrobe supports you through this tough transitional period.

If you’ve got a lavish party or date night dinner in the calendar and are struggling for what to wear, fear not, because Emily Blunt just perfected the ultimate AW25 occasionwear ensemble, and it’s both practical and chic.

© WireImage Emily's outfit oozed elegant autumn energy

Spotted in London on the red carpet (or should we say, black carpet) for the UK premiere of her newest movie, The Smashing Machine, the award-winning actress oozed autumnal prowess in a backless, chocolate brown silk mini dress, complete with a long flowing train, high neck and long sleeves. To complement the look and make it transitional appropriate, Emily added a set of ultra-sheer, red polka dot tights, a style choice which elevated the look to all new heights.

© WireImage A slick back style is great for windy days

To allow all emphasis to be on her dazzling ensemble, Emily wore her brunette locks slicked back into a middle-parted ballerina bun, the perfect style for when the wind isn’t in your favour.

Makeup-wise, The Devil Wears Prada star kept things natural with a glowing face base and chiselled contour. Her dreamy blue eyes were emphasised with a warm brown shimmer and lashing of mascara.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Backless dress options are perfect for party season

Due to her outfit being the star of the show, Emily decided on a simple strappy high heel and a pair of gold hoop earrings to complement.

As far as hosiery trends go for 2025, Emily is most definitely leading the charge, proving that a coloured and patterned option is definitely the most fun. However, if you’re someone who likes to keep things classic, a sleek black option will forever be in style - just ask Hailey Bieber and Alexa Chung.