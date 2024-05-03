Emily Blunt's off-duty loungewear combo is so easy to recreate

It’s very rare that stylish celebrity off-duty ensembles are as chic as their on-duty counterparts, however Emily Blunt just proved she can nail both.

Spotted yesterday out and about in Midtown New York, the actress traded in her dazzling orange cut-out dress and killer red carpet crop top and sneaker ensemble for a matching camel-toned sweatsuit and pair of trusty white trainers.

© Getty Casual and always cool

She paired the bold twin-set with a black Miu Miu handbag, a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, long gold chain earrings and a vibrant rose-shade lip look, proving that you can elevate any matching sweatsuit look with a few accessories and a lick of your favourite lip shade.

The casually cool ensemble comes just days after she attended the LA premiere of her new movie, The Fall Guy, an action comedy flick where she plays the role of Jody Moreno alongside co-stars Ryan Gosling, Hannah Waddingham and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

© Getty The star wore the casual monochrome look for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Emily, who is married to The Office star John Krasinski is no stranger to nailing off-duty dressing. Just a few days ago she was spotted wearing spring's most versatile It-shoe, the Nike Dunk in a black and white colourway. She paired her cultivated kicks with black, wide-legged satin trousers, a long sleeve black turtleneck from Louis Vuitton, fitted with a gold T-bar chain at the neck and a pair of seriously chic oval-shaped sunglasses.

The Oppenheimer actress' camel-toned look comes just days before fashion's most anticipated event of the year, leading fans of both the actress and style to wonder if she's attending and what she might be sporting on the famous Met steps.

© Getty Last year's Met Gala look

Last year she sported a custom Michael Kors look, consisting of a lace white long sleeve fixed with a giant organza bow and sequin trousers, effortlessly reinforcing the idea that she really can pull off anything.