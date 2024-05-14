Emily Blunt brings 70s glam to IF premiere in kaleidoscopic gown

For true fashion fanatics, a finger on the proverbial pulse is the only way to keep up with the ever-changing trend cycle.

But some silhouettes are timeless and enduring for a reason. A particular design detail may hark back to a certain decade, but in conjunction with a fresh, contemporary fabric, it can still feel cutting-edge.

Unconvinced? Actress Emily Blunt oozed 1970s glamour recently at the premiere of her latest flick, IF, and was the picture of ethereal, modern elegance.

© Getty The star attended the premiere of her new film, IF

The celebrity fashion muse has been knocking it out of the park of late with her street style prowess. From casual-cool loungewear to repping Nike's wildly popular Panda Dunks, Emily is an expert in off-duty.

But she also knows how to deliver on the red carpet, and her premiere look is a case in point.

MORE: Emily Blunt rocks this season's most versatile It-shoe

READ: Anya Taylor Joy, Emily Blunt, Suki Waterhouse: The best dressed at Tiffany & Co.'s book launch

© Getty The actress attended the event hosted at New York's SVA Theatre alongside her husband John Krasinski

Held to celebrate the release of the playful children's animation film, for which Emily voices a unicorn, the event took place at New York's SVA Theatre.

For the occasion, the actress, who was joined by her co-star and husband John Krasinski, opted for a pink, flowy, floor-skimming gown. The piece featured semi-sheer long sleeves and a plunging neckline.

READ: Emily Blunt's sheer shirt and white power suit is 2024's chicest red carpet look

RELATED: Emily Blunt just wore a crop top and trainers on the red carpet

Emily's ensemble had a graceful, fluid feel, but the absence of rusty reds and earthy browns – as were all the rage in the 1970s – gave her look a pretty, feminine warmth. Plus, the feather-like pattern added an airy quality, working beautifully in tandem with a frill-lined tiered hem.

The Oppenheimer star completed her outfit with a silver necklace with gold detailing and wore her hair in loose, middle-parted waves.