Emily Blunt's stunning sheer red carpet outfit is a date-night dream

Whilst the arrival of the autumn season may induce a mixed bag of feelings - sadness that the sun no longer sets at 10 pm, but happiness that red wine is now acceptable anytime and anywhere - it's the ultimate season for fashion lovers. To welcome the dramatic turn in the weather, we're annually treated to the Emmy Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, and the Toronto International Film Festival (better known as TIFF), all of which are platforms for the biggest celebrities in movies and music to showcase their fashion prowess.

The result? A slew of September style inspiration within the first few days of the month - ka-ching.

The latest to wow us with her wonderful wardrobe is British actress Emily Blunt. The 42-year-old actress and wife of The Office star John Krasinski stepped out on the TIFF red carpet with her husband in the chicest sheer look of the season so far.

© FilmMagic Emily Blunt stunned in Stella McCartney

She attended The Smashing Machine premiere - the upcoming 2025 American biographical sports drama film starring Emily alongside Dwayne Johnson. She oozed It-girl elegance in a look from British designer Stella McCartney's spring/summer 2025 collection. She wore a black halterneck top featuring sheer panelling and a daring cut-out - a demure adaptation of the runway piece, which was entirely see-through.

Emily paired it with the same black pin-striped trousers as demonstrated during the SS25 Paris Fashion Week show, and wore her shoulder-length bronde hair loosely waved, amplifying the elegance.

© Getty Images She and husband John Krasinski attended the premiere of "The Smashing Machine" during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival

She eschewed all jewellery other than a dazzling statement cuff earring, letting her stellar (or should we say, Stella...) outfit do all of the talking.

The Smashing Machine is set to be released in the UK on October 3 2025. According to IMBD, "Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will portray former MMA/UFC champion Mark Kerr aka 'The Smashing Machine' in a story based on the true events surrounding Kerr's life and rise through the MMA world, which was unfortunately derailed by his opioid addiction."