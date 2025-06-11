Emily Blunt stuns in Princess Kate-approved designer two-piece

Emily Blunt has a reputation for experimenting with her sartorial agenda, yet always embodies refined elegance.

On Tuesday, The Devil Wears Prada actress attended The American Institute for Stuttering's 19th annual gala, and opted for an outfit that was refined, on-trend and created by a Princess of Wales-approved designer for special occasions.

The 42-year-old oozed summer chic in a burnt orange two-piece by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

© Getty Images Emily Blunt stunned at the The American Institute for Stuttering 19th Annual Gala

She paired the £853 Pleated Chiffon Long Skirt - an elegant maxi with a wrap silhouette, featuring a front slit and straight cut - with the matching £630 plunge-neck plated top that boasted an incredible statement ruffle detailing along the neckline.

Emily paired the look with statement earrings for extra glam, and a classic, middle parting, slick-back hairstyle, to let her effortlessly elegant outfit do all the talking.

© Getty Images Her outfit was from Lebanese designer Elie Saab

Elie Saab is a go-to designer for many stylish royals, including Queen Rania of Jordan and Catherine, Princess of Wales. To attend the royal wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif back in 2023, she perfected wedding guest sophistication in a blush pink dress from the designer's Autumn/Winter 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

The garment she wore, which first sashayed down the runway eight years ago, originally featured a thin gold belt and sheer leg-baring panels down the side and nape of the neck. Kate opted to remove the belt and also did away with the transparency of the dress by customising it with an underskirt and top, which made the dress more modest and appropriate for the formal occasion.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Kate stunned in an Elie Saab dress from 2017 at the Jordanian royal wedding

Emily often publicly advocates for people who have a stutter and has hosted the American Institute's gala on many occasions, after revealing that she herself suffered from a stutter when she was younger.

In an interview in 2009, she explained: "I did have a bad stuttering problem as a child. I'd try to push the words out, but it was frustrating. My parents took me to speech coaches and relaxation coaches. It didn't work. Then one of my teachers at school had a brilliant idea and said, 'Why don't you speak in an accent in our school play?' I distanced myself from me through this character, and it was so freeing that my stuttering stopped when I was onstage. It was really a miracle."