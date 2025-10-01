Victoria Beckham says anklets are officially 'in' again

Her style may be defined by clean-cut silhouettes, quiet luxury and dopamine-inducing colourways (although this wasn't always the case), but Victoria Beckham is subtly ushering in her hippie era. How so? The beloved fashion designer is expanding her jewellery collection to include bohemian anklets - an unexpected move from the queen of minimalism.

No matter, we’re sold. The mother-of-four showcased her fashionable footwear adornment as she hit the streets of Paris on Tuesday, ahead of her spring/summer 2026 runway offering. Sporting a cool colour clash of olive green and blossom pink, the Beckham matriarch shielded herself from the onlooking wave of cameras that were keenly awaiting her arrival in the French capital.

Victoria’s fine golden anklet glimmered against her burgundy leather stilettos, complete with twist knot detailing and a mule design. A gem, which appeared to be a diamond, dotted the piece - injecting a touch of timeless flair into her contemporary aesthetic.

© GC Images Victoria Beckham is seen in Paris before her long-awaited SS26 offering

Only Mrs Beckham could take a centuries-old tradition and translate it to the high fashion sphere. Anklets have adorned ankles for thousands of years, tracing back to ancient civilisations like Mesopotamia, Egypt, and the Indus Valley.

In Egypt, they were worn by women of all classes, with materials signalling status - gold and precious stones for the elite, leather or shells for others. In India, anklets (payal or pattilu) date to at least 2000 BCE and hold cultural significance in dance, marriage, and tradition, often featuring bells to announce movement.

© GC Images The designer made a case for bohemian anklets

Throughout the Middle East and Africa, anklets symbolised beauty, wealth, or tribal identity. In the West, they re-emerged through 20th century bohemian and beach culture, evolving into modern fashion accessories.

Today, the charms are a mainstay on the high street, with household names such as Thomas Sabo, Pandora, Abbott Lyon, Astrid & Miyu and Lily & Roo stocking adorable options to add a dose of dazzle to your everyday look.