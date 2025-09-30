Victoria Beckham champions colour combo of the season in slinky midi skirt

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham champions colour combo of the season in slinky satin skirt
The fashion designer touched down in Paris ahead of her fashion week show

Victoria Beckham is seen on September 29, 2025 in Paris, France in pink knit© GC Images
Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauFashion Features Editor
2 minutes ago
Paris Fashion Week is officially underway, with brands like Saint Laurent and Chanel debuting their latest SS26 collections on the runway for the style set to collectively fawn over. One name on the roster that draws continuous attention every season is none other than Victoria Beckham, who has touched down in Paris ahead of her catwalk offering.

On Monday, the Beckham matriarch was spotted in the City of Lights ahead of the star-studded bash, which is set to witness her family gather on the illustrious FROW. The former Spice Girl hit the streets in what can only be described as the colour combination of the season - pink and green - which she pulled off with absolute ease.

Victoria Beckham is seen in Paris before her long-awaited SS26 offering© GC Images
Victoria Beckham is seen in Paris before her long-awaited SS26 offering

Victoria stepped out in a pale pink lightweight knitted long sleeve, which she coolly teamed with a slinky olive green midi skirt - no doubt hailing from her eponymous high fashion label. She topped off her vibrant attire with a pair of burgundy stilettos, a VB signature, and a pair of oversized aviators to shield her face from the Parisian autumn rays. She housed her fashion week essentials in a matching leather bag in moody maroon, which was hooked over her right shoulder. 

The mother-of-four wore her brunette hair down loose in gentle waves tinged with subtle caramel highlights - making for a polished yet casual ensemble to take inspiration from.

victoria beckham in olive green midi skirt© GC Images
The star made a case for on-trend green-pink colourways

Indeed, the pink-green palette championed by the star is set to take the upcoming season by storm. Gucci incorporated the pigment combination into its autumn/winter 2025 show, sending the models down the runway clad in faux fur and midi skirts that mirrored Victoria's chosen look of the day.

Chartreuse was a particularly popular pink when it came to the specific shade of green. The colour peppered the AW25 runways, with brands including Erdem, Prada, Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent, Emilia Wickstead, Diesel, Christopher John Rogers and Marni incorporating the zesty tone into their winter-ready offerings. From embellished midi skirts to preppy pea coats, the colour was cut in a myriad of ways, cementing its status as the standout tone to carry through the colder months.

