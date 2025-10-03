Luxury home gifts for 2025

What to get the person who has everything for Christmas this year? Why a set of Louis Vuitton coasters, of course. When it comes to Christmas, the tree isn't the only thing that deserves to sparkle. Your home does too - and what better way to sprinkle a little festive magic than with gifts that will transform your abode into the lap of luxury.

Luxury gifts for the home aren't about extravagance purely for extravagance's sake - they're about creating moments that feel special long after the wrapping paper is bundled into the recycling. After all, our home is our safe space - the place we spend the majority of our time (especially for homebodies like us), so a beautiful gift for one's house shows that you really care.

So whether it's a gift for a loved one - or let's be honest, an opportunity to spoil yourself (you deserve it after all), luxury home gifts are the ultimate way to brighten spirits this winter. After all, isn't Christmas about adding a little extra glow to the things - and people - you love the most...

Luxury home gifts 2025

Trinket Tray Dior Because who doesn't need an exceedingly glamorous tray for all your bits and bobs? Just don't sling your polos and keys on this astonishingly beautiful dish - reserve for diamonds and other lovely things. £120.00 AT DIOR

English Pear & Freesia Scent Surround Diffuser Jo Malone Is there anything better than someone walking into your home and commenting on how lovely it smells? Secure the compliment thanks to Jo Malone. £74.00 AT HARRODS

Pink Marble table lamp Dowsing and Reynolds Who would have thought a simple sideboard lamp could be a thing of such beauty? Well Dowsing and Reynolds certainly did, and we want one in each of the three glorious colours. £255.00 AT DOWSING AND REYNOLDS

Recipe Tea Towel Set Burberry Now we know that Burberry do tea towels it's simply all we can think about. Consider it a piece of luxe learning with the recipe details including British classics such as Beef Wellington and Eton Mess. £120.00 AT BURBERRY

Multi Garrett Ice Bucket Ralph Lauren The perfect ice bucket for when you're entertaining your thoroughly chic guests with bottle after bottle of expensive champagne. You'll be the most popular house in the neighbourhood. £325.00 AT HARRODS

Signum Creamer Jug Swarovski For the chicest cup of tea you've ever had in your life. And obviously the set wouldn't be complete without the matching sugar bowl and teacups. £190.00 AT SWAROVSKI

Bialetti x Dolce & Gabbana Moka Express Two-Cup Gift Set Bialetti Anything brushed by Dolce & Gabbana magic is perfect fodder for the maximalist in your life who has everything. This Bialetti espresso cup set would get anyone's day started with a burst of sunny joy. £170.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Love Will Tear Us Apart Jug Bella Freud The perfect present for the hopeless romantic in your life, or a Joy Division fan. Fill with flowers for a conversation starting centrepiece on your dining table. £75.00 AT BELLA FREUD

Monogram Fluo Coasters Louis Vuitton We've never cared much about coasters before, but that was before we had set eyes on these majestic beauties. The perfect gift for those who like to entertain at home. £635.00 AT LOUIS VUITTON

