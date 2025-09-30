Gift Guide: Luxury gifts for him 2025

Men - they drive us up the wall only to reel us back in with a single flutter of those ridiculously long (and criminally underappreciated) eyelashes. When they’re not testing every ounce of our patience or plotting they can, on occasion, be pretty great. Which is why, come Christmas, they’ve earned themselves a little treat.

Even if you’ve snagged yourself a beau who’s maddeningly impossible to shop for (we’ve all suffered that headache), there’s no shortage of stylish haunts to spark inspiration. END. never misses, while Hay, Earl of East and SSENSE bring the cool-factor in spades.

For interiors, Soho Home, Goodhood and Tekla are easy wins, while Taschen is stacked with glossy tomes for the aesthetically inclined (read: Hackney hipsters and Jacob Elordi wannabes).

Unwrap the ultimate luxury gifts for him this season - though, of course, nothing tops the gift of your presence.

Luxury gifts for him 2025:

The Shepherd's Knit Crewneck Sheep Inc. For those who equate luxury with quality craftsmanship, look to Sheep Inc. Through the creation of naturally carbon negative, 100 per cent traceable and biodegradable knitwear, the brand is brimming with soft-touch, ethically-made pieces to see you through the cooler seasons. £280.00 AT SHEEP INC.

Check Wool Scarf Burberry Cut from plush wool and featuring the brand's iconic checked print, Burberry's monochrome scarf promise ample comfort wrapped up in a striking yet timeless plaid design. £435.00 AT BURBERRY

Cushion in Cotton Loewe Give his home a new lease of life with a touch of Loewe. Featuring a bold geometric design in seascape hues, this designer cushion is a home comfort with luxury edge. £425.00 AT LOEWE

Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Smartphone Case Prada Crafted from Prada’s signature Saffiano leather and sustainable Re-Nylon, this smartphone case hangs from an adjustable strap and is finished with the enamel triangle logo-melding heritage design with contemporary innovation. £880.00 AT PRADA

MYSLF Eau de Parfum Refillable, 100ml Yves Saint Laurent YSL's latest spritz to hit the scene is the none other than MYSLF, a charming blend of sweet orange blossom notes and woody undertones. Housed in a sleek black bottle, it also looks great on the bathroom shelf. Plus, who wouldn't want to smell like Austin Butler? £87.20 AT JOHN LEWIS

Spirit Intarsia-Knit Pima Cotton and Merino Wool-Blend Sweater Bode Bode, the coolest menswear brand in the game, is our go-to for luxury knitwear. This playful piece packs a punch - perfect for the bold dresser who isn't afraid to toy with his style and earn some serious sartorial brownie points. £710.00 AT MR PORTER

Lambswool Blanket Tekla Fabrics If you don't know Tekla, then get to know. The brand is saturated with must-have homeware staples, from blankets to throws and towels. This monochrome striped jewel is crafted from 100 per cent responsibly sourced lambswool made in Lithuania and finished with chic whipstitching. £285.00 AT TEKLA FABRICS

Oxford Shirt Mithridate We have a lot to thank Daniel Fletcher for, including his stellar work at Mithridate. The brand is one to keep firmly on your radar when shopping for great menswear, and this classic Oxford shirt is one they'll wear time and time again. £300.00 AT MITHRIDATE

Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh V1 Assouline Explore the visionary world of Virgil Abloh with this Assouline volume. Featuring over 250 iconic images and personal insights from his inner circle, including Nigo, Naomi Campbell, Luka Sabbat, Kendall Jenner, and Kid Cudi, this limited-edition book celebrates the late designer’s groundbreaking creativity both on and off the runway. £115.00 AT END.

Small Travel Bag in Stamp Canvas Smythson Designed for men on the move, this bag keeps essentials effortlessly organised. Spacious yet lightweight for flights or short getaways, its iconic monogram canvas perfectly marries practicality with timeless, travel-ready style. £950.00 AT SMYTHSON

Black 17-Inch Croc-Embossed Leather Backgammon Set Aspinal of London The Aspinal of London 17-inch Croc-Embossed Leather Backgammon Set combines luxury and functionality. Crafted from premium croc-embossed leather, it includes 30 checkers, dice, cups, and a doubling cube, all in a sleek, lockable, travel-ready case. £795.00 AT HARRODS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.