Luxury jewellery for her 2025

If ever in doubt, gift jewellery. A timeless classic for reasons that need no explanation, receiving a box of bijoux is always a welcome treat and one that will be kept for years to come.

The best part about jewellery is that the range is overly extensive, meaning that there's a style, cut, colour, shape and aesthetic for everybody. From chunky gold to dainty silver, decadent diamonds to glimmering blue sapphires, the world is your oyster when it comes to choosing a keepsake for the loves in your life this Christmas.

To take the guesswork out of finding something special, we’ve rounded up just a few of our favourite pieces available to shop now, so you don’t have to. Happy shopping…

Luxury Jewellery for 2025:

Dior Tribales Earrings Dior A dainty Dior accessory goes a long way in the world of fashion, and these mismatched golden stud earrings are practically perfect in every way. Featuring a CD signature on the front on one side, and a star adorned with a silver-tone crystal on the other, you really get the best of both worlds. £420.00 AT DIOR

Fall-Winter 2025/26 Choker Choker If the love in your life likes to make a statement, why not allow them to make it a Chanel one? This dreamy choker is straight off the AW25/26 runway and features three things close to every fashion lover's hearts - gold, pearls and diamantés. £680.00 AT CHANEL

Heart Tag Stud Earrings in Yellow Gold Tiffany & Co. The New York Tiffany & Co. inscription will go down in history as possibly one of the most iconic motifs, making these dainty heart earrings all the more alluring. Perfect for wearing every day and made from 18k gold, these are destined to last a lifetime. £975.00 AT TIFFANY & CO.

Laurence Graff Signature Diamond Band Graff Graff is one of those brands that style obsessives lust after their whole life. Iconic as it is stylish, this gleaming white gold ring is fixed with multiple different-sized diamonds, making it a true showstopper. Because of the classic shape, this ring is a great stacking choice and can be worn seamlessly with other existing jewels.

£6,550.00 AT GRAFF

Aura Pear-Shaped Diamond Bracelet De Beers Included in the My First De Beers collection, this dreamy pear-shaped bracelet is asking to be gifted this Christmas. Made up of micropavé diamonds and encircling solitaires, as well as a 0.20 carat pear-shaped central diamond and set on a fine 18k white gold chain, this is a once in a life time bracelet. £3,025.00 AT DE BEERS

Inner Fire Ring Bucherer If you're looking to gift something unique this festive season, or maybe thinking of popping the question, Bucherer's 18K yellow gold polished ring with a pear and emerald cut diamond is a one-way ticket to brownie point central. £4,700.00 AT BUCHERER

Horsebit 18k ring Gucci Included in the iconic Italian brands' Pre-Fall 2025 collection, this chunky horse bit ring in 18k yellow gold is a timeless classic that just screams Gucci. £2,650.00 AT GUCCI

Era Bezel Lab-Grown Diamond Paperclip Chain Drop Earrings Pandora Pandora's lab-grown diamond range seriously is a cut above the rest. If earrings are on the wishlist this year, these dangly options are the perfect option. Featuring four lab-grown diamond studs and a solid gold paperclip chain, these are a dainty delight that packs a big punch. £375.00 AT PANDORA

Balance Plus Neo Pendant Tasaki Tasaki are known for its impeccable pearls, and this balance plus neo pendant is a minimalist hero. Perfect for wearing on its own or with an existing necklace stack, the shimmering pearls accompanied by gleaming gold will elevate any outfit. £2,340.00 AT TASAKI

Air Mother of Pearl Diamond White Gold Ring Boodles Handcrafted using sustainable, eco-ethical mother-of-pearl and SMO Gold and white diamonds, this striking ring from luxury British jewellery house, Boodles, is a keepsake like no other.

£3,700.00 AT BOODLES

