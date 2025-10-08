Jennifer Lopez perfects the sheer dress trend in a sparkly lace gown and sky-high heels

Despite what people might tell you, the sheer dress trend is still very much the leading aesthetic in the style sphere at the moment, and Jennifer Lopez just proved exactly why. On Tuesday night, the 56-year-old actress, singer, songwriter and mother was spotted appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and as expected, she dressed to impress for the occasion.

Currently on the promotional tour for her newest musical drama film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, the Hollywood Heavyweight proved there’s more than one way to promote a film, turning to her impeccable style game to get fans chatting.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image JLo's dreamy dress for the occasion would be perfect for New Year's Eve

Putting a festive twist on a cult classic, Jennifer turned to Elie Saab’s Resort ‘26 collection, settling on a dazzling sparkly gown, complete with billowing sleeves and beige luxe lace accents. On the runway, the dress was shown as a plunging neckline style, but to keep things more modest, JLo and her stylist Mariel Haenn added a lacey slip underneath.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Sequins and lace are always a good idea when it comes to creating a striking look

To complete the shimmering look, JLo wore her long bronde locks up in a low ponytail, leaving out a few face-framing tendrils. As for her glam, glowy and bronzed was clearly the brief for the evening. Pairing a subtle brown smoky eye with sharp contouring and a lick of tonal gloss.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Her glowy makeup look added an extra touch of elegance

Accessories-wise, Jenny from the Block kept things simple, adding a simple gold pendant necklace around her neck, a pair of drop earrings and a set of sky-high platform heels.

As far as ‘naked dressing’ goes, JLo is a major fan. Earlier this week, she opted for a semi-sheer Harris Reed option to attend the New York Screening of her new film alongside ex-husband Ben Affleck. Just weeks before that, she was seen styling a plunging, floral Roberto Cavalli gown over a set of white briefs at the YES Gala.

© @marielhaenn Her Grammy look was utterly spectacular

While on the topic of sheer gowns that have garnered the attention of fashion lovers, earlier this year, she wore a shimmering Stephane Rolland skirt with a black longsleeve top to The Grammys.

With party season (finally) in reach, a touch of sheer and shimmer is always a good idea, and Jennifer's recent look is the blueprint for what a great soirée ensemble should be.