Jennifer Lopez just turned the slinky silk robe into the ultimate date-night look

The temperature may have dropped on the East Coast, but that won’t stop Jennifer Lopez from reaching for lashings of delicate lace. While others view autumn as the perfect time to bundle up in their sumptuous knits, the singer-turned-actress has taken a different approach entirely.

On Sunday, the Hollywood heavyweight was spotted in New York - hitting the streets for a night out on the town. The 56-year-old looked to beloved Australian brand Zimmerman for her latest look, sporting the luxury label’s Hypnotic Satin Wrap Dress - fresh from the autumn/winter 2025 runway collection.

© GC Images Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Zimmerman during a NYC trip

The whimsical mini dress featured a fluid wrap silhouette with a playful asymmetric skirt and a plunging neckline, all crafted from 100 per cent silk fabric for the perfect after-hours feel. Swathes of scalloped lace trim made for a lingerie-inspired layer, in turn effortlessly tapping into the ongoing underwear-as-outerwear trend.

Once considered purely bedroom attire, silky robes and négligées have been elevated into high-fashion staples, embraced by It-brands like Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana, and Rave Review. Style icons including Emily Ratajkowski, Iris Law, Lily James and Sabrina Carpenter have helped propel the trend, with the latter in particular making the playful slip silhouette a signature statement on and off the red carpet.

© GC Images The singer championed lavish lace for her night out

No matter, JLo ensured her aesthetic was date night ready - teaming the Zimmerman number with a snow white leather handbag and some barely-there heels in an off-white hue to ensure her outfit was primed for after-dark frolicking. She was captured gliding down the stairs of her residence, turning the simple act of walking in heels into a masterclass of poise.

The star wore her cascading caramel curls down loose in tumbling waves, framing her face which was enhanced by a deeply glowing beauty blend. A pair of diamond-dotted dangle earrings peeked out from beneath her mane, adding a touch of opulence to her sultry ensemble.