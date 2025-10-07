Jennifer Lopez wore three sultry statement looks in one day, and they’re all perfect for AW25

It's been a big couple of days for Jennifer Lopez, her stylist and her glam team, as the triple threat actress, singer and songwriter celebrates the recent premiere of her newest musical drama film, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Accompanying her on her various different press tour engagements in New York City was her enviable wardrobe of decadent designer looks. Never one to do things in halves, the 56-year-old was spotted stepping out multiple times in one day, donning completely different looks each time, and of course, made sure that each ensemble was just as enviable as the next.

© GC Images Tailored suiting styles are set to be everywhere this autumn

The first look of the day, and one that has had fashion fans swooning, was her sleek, chic tailored combination of wide-legged suiting trousers, a crisp white shirt and a caramel-toned leather blazer. The autumn-approved ensemble was made all the more dreamy thanks to the addition of her Themoirè Tia clutch bag in the same shade as her blazer, a pair of signature JLo large and in charge sunglasses and sky-high platform heels.

To accompany the tonal look, she wore her long bronde locks out in a wavy middle part style.

© GC Images Tones of beige and brown are perfect for the colder months, just ask JLo

Next on the list was a brown skirt and shirt twinset from Harithand, complete with furry sleeve accents. The cosy combination was elevated to all new heights thanks to her mini croc clutch by Tyler Ellis and patent nude Christian Louboutin heels. For glam, she scooped her hair up into a messy half-up-half-down, the perfect style to accompany her bold gold earrings and sunglasses.

© GC Images The bustier twinset proved just how chic vibrant tones can be

The third and final look of the day invited a vibrant yellow hue in the form of a plunging fitted blazer and matching above-the-knee cut-out skirt. To accessorise the eye-catching concoction, she wore the same chocolate brown clutch bag and sunglasses from her previous look, but swapped out her heels for a peep-toe patterned style. Her hair was scooped back into an elegant slick-back bun.

© WireImage The former couple were all smiles to celebrate

All three of Jennifer’s looks came just hours before she changed into her fourth and final look of the day for the New York Screening of her new film. Donning a lavish, off-the-shoulder Harris Reed backless gown, the iconic Hollywood heavyweight was joined by her ex-husband Ben Affleck for the occasion.