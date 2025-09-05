Jennifer Lopez says farewell to summer in a plunging sheer floral gown

No matter how sad we might be, the fact of the matter is that the summer season is officially coming to an end. Not only does that mean the days of park picnics and aperol spritz sipping are going to become a thing of the past before we know it, but it also means we have to say farewell to our beloved summer wardrobe.

If you’re welling up with tears just thinking about it, fear not, because Jennifer Lopez just made a super strong case for saying adieu in sartorial style, styling one final floral summer dress for a celebratory occasion.

© Getty Images for YES Scholars JLo's ethereal gown was a fresh floral statement

Never one to do things in halves, JLo dressed up to the nines to attend the YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala, a special night honouring Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos. Leaning into the ‘underwear as outerwear’ trend, the singer, actress, mother and beauty entrepreneur settled on a dreamy, plunging sheer floral gown from Roberto Cavalli, which she wore over a set of white high-waisted briefs.

© Getty Images Her dazzling necklace was a real showstopper

For accessories, the 56-year-old icon kept things in the same lavish lane, adding a gold choker necklace adorned with a sapphire gemstone and dainty diamonds, a selection of matching bracelets and a baby pink clutch bag.

© Variety via Getty Images Her flawless skin completed the look

As we all know, Jennifer suits all hairstyles, but for this occasion, she wore her long blonde locks out in a straightened middle parting. For glam, the On the Floor singer opted for a sultry brown smoky eye, lots of shimmery bronzer and a brown lip liner and gloss lip combo.

Jennifer took to her Instagram to express her support for the nonprofit organisation dedicated to identifying underserved students, captioning her post: “an amazing program that empowers high-achieving students from low-income communities.”

We don’t know about you, but we’re going to take a note out of JLo’s book this weekend and wear one last summer dress before having to pack it away for yet another year.