Sydney Sweeney's satin and lace London Film Festival gown is sheer perfection

When it comes to elite red carpet dressing, Sydney Sweeney is among the elite. From dazzling diamante-encrusted gowns to plunging neckline mini dresses and cultivated cut-outs, the 28-year-old Hollywood heavyweight and her enviable aesthetic are the blueprint for elevated excellence.

Proving just how chic her collection of decadent dresses really are, Sydney was seen stepping out at The 69th BFI London Film Festival on Friday night, and it might just be our favourite look of hers to date.

© WireImage The subtle pink hue looked stunning with her long blonde hair

Calling on her go-to stylist, Molly Dickson, the same genius behind many, if not all her best ensembles, to secure her a special custom Alexander McQueen frock for the celebratory occasion.

Fusing together two of fashion’s most notable trends, Sydney's one-of-a-kind dress featured a silky strapless mini dress, which was connected to a flowing lace skirt, both made in a subtle baby pink tone.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Her flawless skin was the perfect base

Like all of Sydney’s most memorable looks, her glam for the evening complemented her ensemble perfectly. Wearing her long blonde locks down in swooping soft waves with a middle parting, the Euphoria star made a strong case for longer tresses. As for her makeup, natural yet glowing was the brief for the night. A subtle, tight liner allowed her bold blue eyes to become the centre of attention, while a deep mauve lipstick pulled everything together.

Sydney was joined on the London red carpet by her Christy co-star Ben Foster, both stars dressed to impress to promote the sports/drama flick, which saw Sydney rock a pixie cut and weight train for hours a day in the lead-up to filming.

© GC Images The form-fitting silhouette hugged her figure elegantly

Sydney isn’t the only stylish A-Lister who has favoured the pastel hue in recent weeks. Earlier this week, the Queen of sleek dressing, Victoria Beckham, was seen walking hand in hand with her husband David in New York City, sporting a dusty pink midi dress and red peep-toe heels.

Despite chocolate brown hues dominating the style sphere, Sydney has proved there will always be a place for dusty pink, whatever the season.