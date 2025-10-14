Sydney Sweeney perfects autumn dressing in suede knee-high boots and a brown blazer

Each and every season, there are a few wardrobe must-haves that you’ll wear on repeat for the foreseeable future. In the summer months, it's a good pair of open-toed flats and a linen co-ord, and for winter, it’s a cosy coat and leather boots. For autumn, however, Sydney Sweeney has made it her prerogative to steer fashion fans in a new direction, donning an utterly enviable autumnal-toned look that fuses together post form and function.

Stepping out over the weekend to attend a special screening of Christy, her latest silver screen flick, where she plays the role of Christy Martin, a professional boxer, in West Hollywood, the 28-year-old forgoed her usual occasionwear aesthetic of gilded gowns for a more laid-back look.

© Getty Images for Film Independen Sydney's cosy yet cute ensemble is peak autumn-chic

Keeping things cosy and bang on trend for the colder season, Sydney opted for a full Brunello Cucinelli look, consisting of a tweed circular skirt and a crisp white button-up shirt, which she wore under a chocolate brown blazer, cinched at the waist with a dainty, thin brown leather belt.

For hair and makeup, the Euphoria star wore her long blonde locks out in a subtly waved, billowing blowout, while her face remained natural and glowy, a lick of rosy brown lip gloss left to do all the heavy lifting.

© Getty Images for Film Independen Sydney was joined by her co-star Ben Foster for the occasion

The true star of the show was, of course, her pointed-toe, knee-high, hot chocolate-toned suede boots.

Suede in all forms has made a major mark on style lovers around the globe this year. From Bella Hadid’s beloved Brooklyn coach bag and Kate Middleton's forest green cropped jacket to Elsa Hosk fronting the newest Demellier’s ICONS 25 collection, suede is back in a big way.

The H! Fashion team are big fans of suede, explaining that brown iterations in particular are taking the top spot for the most stylish colourway this year: “With its warm hue and autumnal feel, it’s a chic, impactful accessory that is at the core of so many stylish outfits this season. It can be arguably more versatile than black, which is sometimes too harsh against certain colours and outfits.”

Though suede is known not to fare well in rainy weather, there are still a few months of Autumn left, meaning if you’re thinking about making an investment, do it sooner rather than later.