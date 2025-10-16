Victoria Beckham dons dusty pink for date night with David in New York City

Without a doubt, the hottest hue in fashion right now is delectable chocolate brown. From longline coats, to cosy knits, knee-high boots and glamorous gowns, the warm autumnal tone is everywhere. However, despite ASOS reporting that the search term for the colour surging 185% month on month, Victoria Beckham just proved there's still a place for muted pastels in the style sphere.

The fashion mogul and mother of four was seen out and about in New York City on Wednesday night, accompanying her husband David on a lavish after-dark date night. Never one to skimp on style, VB dressed to impress in a baby pink midi dress that screams elevated excellence.

© GC Images The form-fitting silhouette hugged her figure elegantly

Walking hand in hand, the couple took to the Big Apple sidewalk, Victoria opting for a high v-neck fitted option, complete with floaty sleeves and a cape-esque back accent. To add even more fuel to the colourful outfit fire, she added a set of shiny red peep-toe heels and a deep cherry-toned mini handbag.

In true icon fashion, she added a pair of large and in charge sunglasses to frame her face.

© GC Images David matched his wife's energy in a double-breasted suit and suede loafers

Silky style dresses are part of the Victoria Beckham uniform. When she’s not dressing in various colourways and silhouettes, she can be found donning sleek, tailored suiting options. In recent months, however, the 51-year-old has favoured bright white hues over anything else.

Blush pink is a rather daring choice for VB, as she’s rarely ever seen not in white, black or tan, but the refreshing colourway might just be the start of a new era for the fashion mogul.

Victoria isn’t the only famed face proving pastel tones are autumn-appropriate. Just days ago, pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter reignited the butter yellow movement in a chunky knit mini dress and matching socks look.

Victoria’s date night ensemble comes just a week after she celebrated the release of her new Netflix show, Victoria Beckham - a documentary-style show which follows her journey in preparing for Paris Fashion Week.