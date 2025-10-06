Sydney Sweeney stuns in tailored mini dress for date night with Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney has a new man, and the internet has plenty to say about it. On Sunday, the American actress was spotted out and about in New York while promoting her new film Christy. For the occasion, she was joined by her latest love interest - none other than controversial music manager Scooter Braun.

The 28-year-old opted for a structured yet preppy look, slipping into a custom tailored mini dress with pinstriped detailing by Monse. The number featured a sculptural silhouette in a grey hue, complete with looped belted detailing that ran along the rim, in addition to a shirt-inspired top featuring a classic collar, long sleeves and a cropped design in a classic blue-white stripe.

© GC Images Sydney Sweeney was seen in Tribeca sporting a custom tailored mini dress by Monse

Styled by celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, Sydney’s attire was topped off with some black sunglasses, a patent brown leather shoulder bag and a pair of point-toe heels - making for an Office Siren-approved outfit that perfectly leans into autumnal back-to-school vibes.

She wore her thick blonde locks down loose in a billowing blow-dry, waving to the cameras as she was seen hitting the streets alongside Scooter.

© GC Images The actress was joined by controversial music manager Scooter Braun

Scooter Braun is a powerhouse music manager turned executive, best known for guiding the careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. His reputation shifted after his company acquired Taylor Swift’s master recordings, sparking a very public feud over ownership and artists’ rights. Once seen as Justin’s right-hand man during turbulent years, recent rifts suggest loyalty strained - leading the creative to become one of the most divisive figures in the industry.

The 44-year-old was first seen with the actress back in August, when the pair attended the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice. Since, they’ve kept a low profile, with their latest outing being their first big foray into the limelight.

Sydney’s latest film follows the story of trailblazing female boxer Christy Martin - from putting women's boxing on the map to the abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband and trainer, James Martin. He went to jail after attempting to murder her in 2010 in a shocking attack.