Sydney Sweeney redefines tailoring for Autumn in plunging mesh cut-out jumpsuit

What a year actress and superstar Sydney Sweeney is having. She has already appeared in Echo Valley, a rippling psychological thriller alongside Julianne Moore, and generated some controversy thanks to those jeans ads plus that infamous bathwater soap.

And she's also had some truly spectacular fashion moments. At her latest appearance, Sydney redefined what tailoring can look like in the latter half of 2025, stepping away from traditional lines and opting to infuse classic suiting with a splash of sensuality and playfulness.

The outfit is a masterclass in balancing structure with fluidity, built on a case of muted grey check, which nods to traditional menswear, but teamed with an exaggerated cut, plunging neckline (worn saucily with nothing underneath), and daring mesh corsetry along the actress' waistline.

© Variety via Getty Images Sydney Sweeney at the Toronto International Film Festival

The trousers (actually attached - yes people, this is a jumpsuit) are high-waisted and wide-legged (an office staple), making for a striking ensemble that feels utterly fresh for now.

As we step into this tricky transitional season, it can be easy to slip into heavier silhouettes, thick fabrics and sombre colours too soon. Sydney's look finds the middle ground, breathing fresh air into more conservative pieces. This is autumnal dressing but feels lighter and fresher.

The outfit was courtesy of beloved American label Monse, and was teamed with sky scraper heels by Paris Texas.

© Variety via Getty Images Sydney Sweeney with the Christy cast at the Toronto International Film Festival

Sydney shared the pics of her stunning outfit along with a roundup of the spectacular weekend she just enjoyed at the Toronto International Film Festival, attending screenings and generally looking absolutely fabulous, and she found time to pop to The Road to the Golden Globes event too.

© Variety via Getty Images A closer look at Sydney Sweeney's gorgeous look

Thanks to breakout performances in beloved shows such as Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sydney has swiftly become one of the most captivating actresses of her generation. Now, 2025 promises an even bigger stage, with plenty of really exciting work in the pipeline.

She is taking on the role of real-life boxer Christy Martin in a biopic sports drama, appearing in a Ron Howard-directed movie, Eden, alongside Jude Law and Ana de Armas and has comedy-horror The Masque of the Red Death in the works.