Sydney Sweeney’s go-to autumn outfit combo consists of Jeans and a cosy knitted jumper

When it comes to creating an autumn-inspired outfit that nails both form and function, a decadent chunky knitted sweater and a pair of classic blue jeans are a failsafe for all, even Sydney Sweeney. The glamorous Hollywood heavyweight actress is known in the style sphere for her showstopping red carpet gowns and glamorous fashion week front row combos, but when it comes to laid-back dressing, she’s just like us.

Currently on tour promoting her latest sports film, Christy, Sydney has been serving up look after look on the world stage, and despite her most recent ensemble being far from her usual, it’s still utterly chic and perfect for the cost season ahead.

In an Instagram video shared by her go-to stylist, Molly Dickson, on Monday, the 28-year-old posed in a full look from Italian fashion house, Brunello Cucinelli. Donning a black, grey and white knitted high-neck sweater, which she wore over a chiffon blouse and paired with a set of classic blue jeans, Sydney took après-chic to a whole new level.

© @mollyddickson Sydney's natural makeup look completed the ensemble

To accessorise, the Euphoria actress held a brown suede bag in her left hand, and let her glam team do the rest. She wore her long blonde locks out in a billowing blowout with loose waves and a middle parting, created by none other than celebrity hairstylist Glen Oropeza. As for her makeup, Melissa Hernandez, who is also known for doing both Mikey Madison and Amanda Seyfried’s most notable looks, leaned into the glowing skin craze. To bring her face base to life, she added a touch of rosy blush to the apples of her cheeks and nose, creating a flushed autumn air look.

Sydney’s dreamy outfit concoction is a refreshing take on high fashion, proving that not all occasionwear ensembles need to involve a silky dress or sky-high heels.