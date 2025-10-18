Kylie Jenner just matched her shock hair transformation to her plunging pink latex dress

If there's one thing we know about Miss Kylie Jenner, it's that she has a soft spot for latex dresses. The 28-year-old beauty mogul and mother of two loves the form-fitting fabric so much, she just wore it for a second time in one week, all whilst debuting a new hairdo.

Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday night alongside her daughter Stormi, Kylie turned heads in an all-pink look, which she sported to attend the opening of her latest Kylie Cosmetics pop-up.

© GC Images The showstopping look might be one of our favourites

The glamorous skin-tight dress in question featured a plunging neckline, a midi length hemline and itsy bitsy spaghetti straps.

© GC Images Even Stormi, her seven-year-old daughter, was in bright pink for the evening

Though the dress on its own would have been enough to make a mark, the youngest Jenner sister isn’t one to do things in halves. To match her ensemble, Kylie sported a vibrant pink wig for the celebratory occasion. Styled in a side part with long, loose curls, the multi-millionaire looked more mermaid than human for the evening.

She, of course, matched her manicure, shoes and makeup to the bold-toned look, schooling everyone that would listen on how to colourblock the chic way.

© @kyliejenner The black latex mini dress also emphasised her incredible figure

The powerful pink ensemble was Kylie's second latex dress look for the week. Posting to her Instagram on Tuesday night, Kylie showed off her incredible figure in what can only be described as her tiniest outfit to date. The cutout black mini dress option left fans’ jaws on the floor, and just before we could pick them back up, she stepped out once again.

© GC Images Clearly, the dress code for the night was pink-themed

Kylie wasn’t the only famous sister in pink latex for the night. Her older sister, Kim, was seen supporting her baby sister in an ultra plunge halterneck style latex look. Kim's particular option was made in a dusty baby pink hue and was elevated with a corset-like lace-up back feature and thigh-high slit.

Kylie and her famous family and friends were all out to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics, the same business which put the famed face on the beauty world map.