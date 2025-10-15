Kylie Jenner just wore her tiniest cut-out latex mini dress to date

At this point in time, we shouldn’t be the slightest bit shocked when Kylie Jenner steps out in something seriously daring, but here we are. In light of her recent reinvention of her iconic 2016 King Kylie era (IYKYK), the beauty mogul and newest Miu Miu muse took to her Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to show off the tiniest dress in her collection, leaving fans’ jaws on the floor.

© @kyliejenner The latex mini dress emphasised her incredible figure

Captioning the post “careful what you wish for”, the 28-year-old mother of two can be seen posing in a black latex mini dress with extreme waist and bustier cut-outs. The itty bitty dress leaving not much to the imagination.

© @kyliejenner Her arm-candy stack and diamond necklace stole the show

To add even more frivolous flair to the look, Kylie stacked not one, not two, but 10 Cartier love bracelets on her wrist, added a diamond-encrusted chunky choker necklace and a selection of large and in-charge dazzling rings.

For hair, she scooped her long brunette locks up into a loose updo, letting a few perfect curls hang loose to frame her fierce facecard.

© @kyliejenner The whole look was the definition of sultry-chic

Against all odds, the millions of pounds worth of jewellery and sultry dress weren’t the main talking point in the comment section, true fans were mesmerised by her bold makeup look.

Throwing things back to her Kylie Lip Kit era, the youngest Jenner sister went all out on glam, sporting a vibrant and pigmented bubblegum pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, sculptural carved eyebrows, a sleek but subtle winged eyeliner look and a touch of bronze shimmer eyeshadow. “This is too much to handle” and “The makeup!!!!!” are just two of the most liked comments on the 12-image carousel.

© @kyliejenner To complete the look, Kylie added a black crocodile print Hermès Kelly bag

Not the only latex dress in her wardrobe, Kylie’s love for the synthetic fabric runs deep, so much so, she collaborated on a collection with latex brand Poster Girl under her namesake fashion label, Khy.

If you’re an OG fan of Kylie Jenner and her iconic 2016 era, then you’ll know she’s doing the most in terms of marketing to relaunch the cult classic products, which originally grew her beauty empire into the multi-million dollar company it is today.

King Kylie is so back.