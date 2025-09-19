Kylie Jenner is a real life Barbie in hot pink latex bralet and matching skirt

Ah Kylie Jenner and her penchant for high-glam latex and bombshell style! The latest look the model and entrepreneur has sported is a vivid hot pink latex ensemble, consisting of an itsy-bitsy bra top and matching skirt. The look is daring, playful, undeniably sexy and has got us all a bit hot under the collar if we're being honest.

Teamed with lashings of pink blush, a matching mani (naturaly) and her signature waves, Kylie captioned the snaps: 'a princess.' We quite agree.

Kylie has a well-documented love of latex, having often opted for the sexiest of the fabric family for photoshoots, events and trips out.

She has also toyed with this kind of provocative form-fitting pieces with her fashion label Khy, whose pieces often lean towards the slinkier end of the spectrum, especially during their collaboration with British label (and fellow latex lover) Poster Girl.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner in her pink latext two piece

Her style this year has oscillated between these super sexy moments, and more understated ensembles. For example, we've clocked her recently giving her stamp of approval to the classic trench coat, thanks to a collaboration Khy x HYDRA. She teamed her trench with a classic plump for flawless, timeless elegance.

While we are so here for a classic, minimal moment - there's something so unapologetically Kylie Jenner about reaching for a pink latex two-piece. It plays on Barbiecore, on hyper-femininity and pop fantasy. It's playful while feeling thoroughly grown up.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner looking sensational

Of course, the compliments were flowing in full force on Instagram, with one user hilariously commenting: 'Timothee can't fight all of us,' referring to Kylie's current beau actor Timotheé Chalamet.

© @kyliejenner Go on then, one more shot of Kylie Jenner

So while perhaps donning fuchsia latex isn't a reality for all of us - we are going to do our best to channel Kylie Jenner energy this week, meaning opting for bombastic, Hollywood glam only with a whole dollop of sex appeal on the side.