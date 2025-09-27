Kylie Jenner stuns in a peekaboo bra and lace jumpsuit - embracing the sultry new trend

When it comes to setting fashion and beauty trends for the upcoming season, no one quite hit's the mark like Kylie Jenner. The cosmetics mogul recently took to instagram in a sultry nude lace jumpsuit layered over a black bra - a bold peekaboo bra moment that proves lingerie is no longer only reserved for behind closed doors.

© @kyliejenner The peakaboo bra trend is taking over A-list style

The Amercian It-girl paired this daring number with a soft baby doll glam look that contrasted her bold fashion choice. She opted for delicious baby pink cheeks, a matte base and a matching pinky nude lip. Her signature raven locks were wavy yet effortless, and really ensured that all the attention was on her outfit.

Kylie's sheer lace number, which she finished with a fur trim detailing on her sleeves and white platform heels, gave off a sultry yet sophisticated vibe. But it was the visible bra poking through that gave the outfit an edge and just echos a rising fashion trend amongst celebrities on red carpets, paparazzi shots and at Fashion Weeks around the world recently. The message? A-listers and the fashion world are reclaiming lingerie as a power-statement and the peekaboo bra is leading the way.

© @kyliejenner The beauty mogul turned heads in a saucy date night-approved outfit

Australian starlet Margot Robbie recently stepped out in her own version of the trend. The Wuthering Heights actress turned away from Barbiecore in a striking neautral tailored ensemble. She wore a structured, oversized grey blazer with padded shoulders and matching trousers - and of course, a black lace bra underneath for her own peekaboo moment.

Some might say that Margot was the first celebrity to embrace the lingerie inspired trend this A/W25 season, after her daring 'naked dress' moment at the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey premiere in London. It practically broke the internet and started a movement. Whilst Grammy-winning singer, Dua Lipa, also recently followed on with her own version, pairing a lacy black bra with an oversized, crisp striped shirt and sweeping satin maxi skirt.

© GC Images Margot Robbie leaned into the fashion trend in New York City

What makes this craze so exciting is the versatility. Whether you style it under lace like Kylie or add a pop to structured tailoring like Margot, the peekaboo bra instantly elevates an outfit. It's a nod to intimacy, but styled with enough polish to still feel sophisticated and empowering. So, if you're looking to add a daring touch or an exciting twist to your outfit this autumn, consider the peekaboo trend for a fun upgrade.