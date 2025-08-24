Kylie Jenner’s most dazzling red carpet looks

Kylie Jenner has been busy 'summering' this month, letting her flawless red carpet-ready glow-up marinate ahead of the upcoming fashion and awards season.

With 28 years behind her, the makeup mogul has become a master at commanding red carpets in standout ensembles – and her sartorial evolution is nothing short of style wizardry.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has delivered bold looks etched with sleek glamour thanks to her established relationships with fashion's largest houses – Jean Paul Gaultier, Maison Margiela, Mugler and Schiaparelli, to name a few. Think her purple Atelier Versace gown for the 2019 Met Gala or her gold Shady Zeineldine dress during her King Kylie era.

As the star spends her summer sipping sangria and balancing a Hermès Kelly on her head like it's second nature, we're taking a deep dive into the seams and stitches of her most dazzling red carpet moments from the archives.

Kylie Jenner's best red carpet looks:

© Getty Images 2025 Met Gala Kylie perfected the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style cue at the 2025 Meta Gala in a semi-sheer look inspired by a tuxedo jacket by Maximillian Davis for Ferragamo. The gown featured a grey halterneck bra design with a matching maxi skirt that boasted a daring thigh-high slit. The mesh bodice and long gloves added a sultry twist to the tailored look.



© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image 2024 CFDA Awards The star opted for a black, figure-hugging scaled gown courtesy of look 35 from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2023 couture collection. The spiked skirt added a dramatic touch and perfectly complemented the feather-adorned bodysuit.



© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ 2024 Met Gala Kylie channelled Madonna's iconic cone bra from the 1990 Blonde Ambition tour that was originally designed by Jean Paul Gaultier for his autumn/winter 1984 show. The sumptuous satin number boasted a champagne hue and was designed by none other than Oscar de la Renta.



© Getty Images 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Kylie opted for a custom Maison Margiela gunmetal-grey gown at the Oscars Vanity Fair after party. The metallic garment was adorned with an oversized bow on the bodice, which trailed out behind the star for a touch of drama.



© Getty Images 2023 Schiaparelli Show Perhaps her most daring look to date, Kylie donned a black Schiaparelli velvet dress that featured a 3D lion head adornment for the brand’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The bold look was completed with a gold, croc-effect bag and matching gold heels.



© Getty Images 2022 Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Exhibition Kylie delved deep into the archives for this red carpet as she resurrected a black gown from Mugler's autumn/winter 1995 couture collection. The garment featured a winged neckline, corseted bodice and feathered fishtail skirt. The sultry look was paired with matching feathered gloves and a glittering headpiece from the autumn/winter 1999 collection.

© Penske Media via Getty Images 2022 Met Gala Kylie honoured the late Virgil Abloh in a bridal gown designed by the Off-White founder. The wedding-inspired look was etched with a modern twist and featured a tiered tulle skirt and a mesh T-shirt embossed with the brand's logo at the bust. Kylie wore a backwards baseball cap that was layered with a mini veil.



© Getty Images 2019 Met Gala Attending the evening alongside her sister, Kendall Jenner, Kylie nailed the theme – Camp: Notes on Fashion. The beauty mogul wore a showgirl-inspired lilac dress that was bespoke Versace. The sheer, diamond-encrusted garment was adorned with feathers and styled with a matching lilac wig.



© Getty Images 2017 Met Gala Kylie was way ahead of the naked dress trend when she rocked up to the 2017 Met Gala in a champagne-hued mesh dress from Versace that was embellished with little fans, jewels, and beads. Donatella herself requested that Kylie wore a platinum bob wig.



© Getty Images 2015 ESPYS Kylie supported her parent Caitlyn Jenner in style as she donned a metallic gold gown from Shady Zeineldine. The glamorous look paid homage to her signature King Kylie era, while signaling a shift towards a more refined, mature presence on the red carpet.

