Kylie Jenner’s most dazzling red carpet looks ever
The Kylie Cosmetics founder has stunned in everything from Versace to Schiaparelli

kylie jenner wearing nude dress© Getty Images for Academy Museum
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Kylie Jenner has been busy 'summering' this month, letting her flawless red carpet-ready glow-up marinate ahead of the upcoming fashion and awards season.

With 28 years behind her, the makeup mogul has become a master at commanding red carpets in standout ensembles – and her sartorial evolution is nothing short of style wizardry. 

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has delivered bold looks etched with sleek glamour thanks to her established relationships with fashion's largest houses – Jean Paul Gaultier, Maison Margiela, Mugler and Schiaparelli, to name a few. Think her purple Atelier Versace gown for the 2019 Met Gala or her gold Shady Zeineldine dress during her King Kylie era.

As the star spends her summer sipping sangria and balancing a Hermès Kelly on her head like it's second nature, we're taking a deep dive into the seams and stitches of her most dazzling red carpet moments from the archives.

Kylie Jenner's best red carpet looks:

Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Met Gala © Getty Images

2025 Met Gala

Kylie perfected the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style cue at the 2025 Meta Gala in a semi-sheer look inspired by a tuxedo jacket by Maximillian Davis for Ferragamo. The gown featured a grey halterneck bra design with a matching maxi skirt that boasted a daring thigh-high slit. The mesh bodice and long gloves added a sultry twist to the tailored look.

Kylie Jenner at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2024 at American Museum of Natural History © Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

2024 CFDA Awards

The star opted for a black, figure-hugging scaled gown courtesy of look 35 from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2023 couture collection. The spiked skirt added a dramatic touch and perfectly complemented the feather-adorned bodysuit.

Kylie Jenner at The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art © Getty Images for The Met Museum/

2024 Met Gala

Kylie channelled Madonna's iconic cone bra from the 1990 Blonde Ambition tour that was originally designed by Jean Paul Gaultier for his autumn/winter 1984 show. The sumptuous satin number boasted a champagne hue and was designed by none other than Oscar de la Renta.

Kylie Jenner at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party © Getty Images

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kylie opted for a custom Maison Margiela gunmetal-grey gown at the Oscars Vanity Fair after party. The metallic garment was adorned with an oversized bow on the bodice, which trailed out behind the star for a touch of drama.

Kylie Jenner at Schiaparelli show© Getty Images

2023 Schiaparelli Show

Perhaps her most daring look to date, Kylie donned a black Schiaparelli velvet dress that featured a 3D lion head adornment for the brand’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The bold look was completed with a gold, croc-effect bag and matching gold heels.

Kylie Jenner at the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum © Getty Images

2022 Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Exhibition

Kylie delved deep into the archives for this red carpet as she resurrected a black gown from Mugler's autumn/winter 1995 couture collection. The garment featured a winged neckline, corseted bodice and feathered fishtail skirt. The sultry look was paired with matching feathered gloves and a glittering headpiece from the autumn/winter 1999 collection.

Kylie Jenner at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum © Penske Media via Getty Images

2022 Met Gala

Kylie honoured the late Virgil Abloh in a bridal gown designed by the Off-White founder. The wedding-inspired look was etched with a modern twist and featured a tiered tulle skirt and a mesh T-shirt embossed with the brand's logo at the bust. Kylie wore a backwards baseball cap that was layered with a mini veil.

Kylie Jenner at The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivalsat The Metropolitan Museum of Art © Getty Images

2019 Met Gala

Attending the evening alongside her sister, Kendall Jenner, Kylie nailed the theme – Camp: Notes on Fashion. The beauty mogul wore a showgirl-inspired lilac dress that was bespoke Versace. The sheer, diamond-encrusted garment was adorned with feathers and styled with a matching lilac wig.

Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala © Getty Images

2017 Met Gala

Kylie was way ahead of the naked dress trend when she rocked up to the 2017 Met Gala in a champagne-hued mesh dress from Versace that was embellished with little fans, jewels, and beads. Donatella herself requested that Kylie wore a platinum bob wig.

Kylie Jenner at The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater © Getty Images

2015 ESPYS

Kylie supported her parent Caitlyn Jenner in style as she donned a metallic gold gown from Shady Zeineldine. The glamorous look paid homage to her signature King Kylie era, while signaling a shift towards a more refined, mature presence on the red carpet.

Kyle Jenner at the 2014 American Music Awards held at the Nokia Theater L.A. Live© Corbis via Getty Images

2014 American Music Awards

Who could forget the era when Kylie arrived on the red carpet with turquoise dip-dyed hair? Embracing gothic glamour, she stunned in a silk burgundy gown by Alexandre Vauthier and mesh-embellished, black pumps.

