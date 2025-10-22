Selena Gomez jumps on the cherry red trend for AW25 in backless jumpsuit

Despite the whole fashion sphere swooning over chocolate brown tones this autumn, a few famed faces are making sure cherry red hues remain in the top three cultivated colourways for the season ahead, the latest being newlywed, Selena Gomez.

After tying the knot to her longtime beau, Benny Blanco, in late September, the singer, songwriter, and actress has only been seen out and about a handful of times, but from the looks of her most recent engagement, her wifey style is utterly elite.

To appear as a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Selena called on her go-to stylist Erin Walsh, the same genius behind many of Anne Hathaway’s best looks, to secure her an autumnal-chic tailored jumpsuit.

© Getty Images Selena's sleek chic look would be perfect for the office and beyond

Settling on the ‘Michelle Jumpsuit’ from Ronny Kobo, the tailored style looks like a pair of sleek suiting trousers and a matching cropped blazer, but is in fact joined together at the front to make it a one-piece. The comfortable yet elegant style is made in a dreamy, deep cherry colourway, perfect for the colder months.

To tie the look together, Selena doubled down on burgundy accessories, sporting a set of pointed-toe patent pumps and a gold fixtures leather belt.

© Getty Images Selena's makeup look was courtesy of her makeup brand, Rare Beauty

As for her trending bob hairstyle, she wore it in a simple middle part but let the ends flick up to create a beautiful, bouncy look.

After chatting all things wedding and Rare Beauty, Selena was joined by her co-stars from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the new reboot of the hit late 2000s Disney Channel show, Wizards of Waverly Place.

© @florencebymillsfashion Millie is making cherry red the colour of AW25

Selena isn’t the only famed face championing the rich hue for the cosy season. Millie Bobby Brown was one of the first to fuel the movement, late last month sharing a selection of cosy snaps in a matching mini shorts and sweatshirt combo.

Thankfully for those who love a touch of colour in their wardrobes, cherry red is still very much on trend for AW25, and even more so for the festive season ahead - just ask Selena.